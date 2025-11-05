Image Image Credit Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kristy Scott wears long black hair pulled into a low ponytail with a center part and face-framing tendrils, gold hoop earrings and multiple gold rings, a tan leather oversized puffy clutch bag in shape of teddy bear with gold hardware, a brown suede zip-up jacket, a wide dark brown leather oversized belt with a large round buckle, a camel floor-length smooth fabric skirt, brown suede slouchy boots shoes, outside Coach, during New York Fashion Week, on September 15, 2025 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If there’s anyone who can consistently put our closets to shame, it’s Kristy Sarah Scott. The influencer — and her husband, Desmond Scott — always know how to keep the internet laughing. For Kristy, that usually comes down to her wild antics and, more memorably, her chaotic fashion choices.

Speaking with Bustle, Kristy opened up about how she keeps her confidence on red carpets. “My vibe is: Own it. I am not someone that really gets in my head like, ‘Oh my God, I shouldn’t be here.’ I’m not really like that. I’m more like, ‘Hey, I’m here for a reason,’” she explained. “I try and take it in and say, ‘Wow, this is a reward for all your hard work.’ And just own it.”

While she may have been referring to award shows, it’s pretty clear that attitude carries over into even the most off-the-wall looks in her day-to-day life. We’ve seen her wear a dress built out of pencils, carry a glass purse full of matcha, and even try on inflatable pieces. In honor of all the times she’s turned pure absurdity into fashion, here are 12 of Kristy Scott’s most chaotic outfits.

1. Her in Rick Owen’s inflatable boots

Rick Owens’ inflatable rubber boots might be the most polarizing shoe trend since MSCHF’s Big Red Boots broke the internet the previous year. They technically do come with a pump, but as Kristy quickly found out, it wasn’t electric, so she literally had to blow air into them herself. Controversial or not, she thought they were “amazing.” Something tells us Desmond’s stress levels were sky-high that day.

2. Her with the “world’s largest purse”

Kristy got her hands on the “world’s largest purse known to man” from Kurt Geiger. Before unboxing the oversized statement piece, she explained it’s already been with her across three cities, including Los Angeles, New York, and now Houston. “The way I can carry my whole life in this bag,” she said. “I’m about to take this out in the wild. If you see me, mind your business.” Whether TSA would count it as a personal item, though, is a different question entirely.

If your wife isn’t stepping out to dinner dressed like an inflatable bounce house, then what are we even doing? For date night, Kristy tried out a couple of options. The first was a pink-and-blue dress with puffed-up sleeves and a ballooned skirt. The second was a mesh top paired with an inflatable green skirt that Desmond compared to a “prickly pear.” While it was the only one she could maybe sit down in, outfit No. 1 was hands down the winner.

4. Her one-of-one bouquet dress from Moschino

The look on Desmond’s face when he learned Kristy’s bouquet dress from Moschino was a one-of-one was priceless. It came straight off the brand’s 2018 couture runway, and we must say, she looks completely gorgeous surrounded by all those flowers.

For her coffee run with Desmond, Kristy wore a dress shaped like a cloud from Acler. “I feel like I could be bloated in this and we would have no issues,” she said. Paired with her adorable hot chocolate purse, the outfit was a solid 10 out of 10 — no notes.

6. Her dress literally made of pencils

If anyone needs a pencil, Kristy has plenty. While getting ready to pick up her kids from school, she wore a dress completely made of, well, pencils. Before putting it on, she had two main concerns: avoiding getting poked again and lead poisoning. “I’m also getting a shoulder workout. This is very heavy,” she said, as the pencils clicked and clacked every time she moved. Our biggest question is, how did none of them break on the way there?

7. Her Erewhon fit

The outfit above is pretty tame compared to some of Kristy’s more chaotic looks, but it’s the occasion she chose to wear it: grocery shopping at Erewhon. The influencer wore a trench coat and accessorized with her "box of chocolates" bag, all because Desmond didn't get her any when she asked. “When did you ask me for a box of chocolates?” he questioned, to which Kristy hilariously replied, “Like six months ago.”

8. Her denim set covered in flowers

As mentioned earlier, Kristy is a floral girlie through and through. For another after-school pickup, she wore a denim set by Aknvas that was completely covered in flowers. They bloomed across her jacket, matching skirt, and even the boots.

9. Her fur coat and pastry bag for shopping at Home Depot

Kristy is seriously unserious about her accessories, as the internet already knows. Before a quick Home Depot trip, the influencer asked her followers to help pick a starch-inspired bag (no, that’s not a style term) to carry: a cake slice, a loaf of bread, or a swan-shaped pastry. Each of them had little to no functionality whatsoever, but they did look cute next to her fur coat.

10. Her grocery trip with extra-long sleeves

Kristy’s kids either eat like a “goldfish” or a “grown man,” so she tackled grocery shopping in the middle of fall wearing a puffer jacket with sleeves practically longer than her entire body. Style-wise, we’ll give her an A-plus. Practicality-wise — and thinking about all the germs — not so much, unless we’re imagining a world where everything stays spotless.

11. Her plush-covered jeans

“Since I’m the only woman in the house, I have to keep these men on their toes so they never know what to expect from me,” Kristy joked while wearing jeans covered in what appeared to be hundreds of tiny plushies. “This is their punishment for not cleaning their rooms.” Her little ones — or “gremlins,” as she calls them — did exactly what we all would have done and instantly started grabbing at every fluffy creature in sight.

12. Her carrying matcha in a glass purse

When French brand Coperni designed its glass bag, this probably wasn’t the intended use. Kristy filled it with “matcha to-go” for a lunch date with Desmond, who hilariously complained it “tastes like ice water.” The rest of her look was surprisingly normal: a blazer dress from Alexander Wang and lace tights. Let’s just hope Desmond drove carefully that day.