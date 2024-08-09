Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kodak Black Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kodak Black made a name for himself in the music industry with his distinct approach. His abrasive voice, straightforward lyrics, and authentic storytelling have drawn reactions from all sides. The Florida native has experienced highs and lows in both his life and music career, becoming one of the most talked-about names in Hip Hop. Throughout his journey, Kodak has released several albums that represent various stages of his life and artistic growth, ranging from deeply personal to boldly boastful.

Let’s examine his discography, closely explore the records that have shaped his career and rank each project from worst to best. From his early days of documenting street stories to more polished works that highlight his artistic growth, the “Super Gremlin” rapper's body of work tells an intriguing story of resilience, talent, and controversy. Listeners can follow his progression and see how his themes and tone have evolved with each release. Here are Kodak Black's albums ranked from worst to greatest.

7. Pistolz & Pearlz

Pistolz & Pearlz offers an engaging mix of expressive songs and street-driven anthems. With a variety of upbeat sounds and reflective lyrics, the project explores Kodak Black’s experiences and showcases his distinctive style and storytelling depth. While Pistolz & Pearlz is not one of his most acclaimed albums, it exhibits his growth as both a man and musician, effortlessly balancing powerful and contemplative moments.

6. When I Was Dead

The Pompano Beach native’s minimalist approach to When I Was Dead and its sparse guest appearances allow his unique sound to take center stage. The drop’s popular songs such as "Lemme See," highlight the Capitol Records signee's raw energy and lyrical prowess. With features by WizDaWizard, Wam SpinThaBin, and OG Bobby Billions, the album remains a captivating listen from start to finish. The distinct quality of When I Was Dead lies in its focused vision and Kodak’s ability to carry the project largely on his own.

5. Bill Israel

2020’s Bill Israel captures a reflective moment for the rapper during a turbulent time in his life. Defined by its mature themes and introspective lyrics, the album presents an intimate side of Bill Kapri. Tracks like "Pimpin Ain't Eazy" and "Spain" reveal a thoughtful artist who is weighing the consequences of his actions and lifestyle. The 11-song project offers a noticeable shift toward more-polished, melodic sounds and smoother overall production, showcasing the “Skrt” rapper’s development and range as an artist.

4. Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1

On Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, Kodak experiments with a different sound. Standout songs, such as "Walk" and "Spin," provide listeners with lively, rhythmic beats that add a unique twist to the artist’s typical style. With a shift toward more danceable tracks, Yak demonstrates his willingness to explore and broaden his musical horizons. While the album retains the essence of the singer-songwriter’s sound, it also reveals a fresh side to his artistry.

3. Back For Everything

Released after he served jail time in 2021, Back For Everything marked Kapri's significant return to the music scene. The album's lead single, "Super Gremlin," quickly gained popularity, reaching platinum status and climbing to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard charts. The track’s success also helped propel the album to a platinum certification, further cementing the star’s impact on the rap game. On Back For Everything, Kodak Black proves his resilience and ability to bounce back stronger, which continues to resonate with both longtime fans and new listeners.

2. Dying to Live

Dying to Live is a landmark album in the chart-topping artist’s career, blending a more introspective insight with his street roots. Released in 2018 and certified platinum, the project features some of his most personal songs, such as "Calling My Spirit" and "Testimony," where he reflects on the effects of his notoriety and legal struggles. With consistent production and standout tracks like "ZEZE," Dying to Live forms a cohesive body of work that captures the Florida rapper's growth as both an artist and an individual. It is a significant addition to his discography that showcases his ability to adapt and evolve.

1. Painting Pictures

Yak’s debut album, Painting Pictures, was a pivotal moment in his career, introducing a new sound that would come to define Florida's Hip Hop scene. The 2017 album, which went platinum, featured hit singles like "Tunnel Vision" and "Patty Cake" that established the artist’s signature flow and gritty delivery. Marking his rise in the industry, this project showcases his unique ability to blend raw street narratives with captivating beats and set the stage for his future success.