Image Image Credit Lyvans Boolaky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kid Cudi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It looks like Kid Cudi is ready to take a break from social media. On Friday (Dec. 20), he hopped on Instagram and its sister site, Threads, to confirm his intentions to fall back. “Hello world! I’ma be posting a lot less now, being disconnected is what I need to do for my mental, but I want you to know that I love you,” he wrote. “And even though you won’t hear from me, my love for you is always there.”

The Cleveland talent continued, “I think it’s time to head back to the shadows. Thank you for all the love and support these past years. My team will keep you updated with lil’ projects I’m workin’ on and sometimes I’ll post a story so you’ll know I’m alive. ... Be good to each other, and remember, God got you!”

Just prior to the Instagram announcement, Cudi shared an even more definitive message on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I think my time is done on Twitter. If [you] wanna stay connected to me, I’ll have my IG. I’ll keep y’all updated [through] my stories, but I won’t be posting much on there either,” the “Mr. Rager” star tweeted. “Just projects and things I got goin’ on will be posted by my team. I've been thinkin’, I see too much bulls**t on here and life is much cooler being disconnected. I think I’ve been too accessible. Now, when [you] hear from me, it’ll be through my art. I love y’all. It’s been real. Goodbye.”

In addition to the exit statement, the XXL Freshman alum did share a release date for his upcoming book. “Ok f**k it, ‘Cudi: The Memoir’ coming August 5th, 2025,” he said. “More to come... in the meantime preorders are now open!!” Those interested in securing a copy can head over to the publisher’s website.