Unfortunately, Kid Cudi was one of the many Los Angeles-area residents forced to leave their homes as deadly wildfires continue to ravage the city. Earlier this month, TMZ revealed that, while he was away, an unknown intruder broke into the Cleveland-raised rapper’s residence and treated it like it was his own. Authorities eventually arrested the individual on burglary and theft charges after he was spotted on the estate’s security system.

On Thursday (Jan. 23), Cudi returned to social media to address what happened. He also took trolls to task over apparent wisecracks about the incident. “Hey, so I wanna clear this up ‘cause I see the internet running [with] things and making jokes, and this s**t is not funny,” he wrote. “The person that broke into my house was a crazed fan [who] has been stalking me for years without me knowing. He’s been to shows [and] events I’ve done in the States and overseas. He drove across the country and broke into my house hoping to talk [with] me about collabing and ideas he had. There is nothing funny about this.”

The “Mr. Rager” star continued, “My privacy was violated and now I have to protect myself. I don’t feel safe now. He rummaged through personal things, my fiancée’s stuff, took a shower and ate, all while thinking he was actually gonna have a conversation [with] me. This was an unhinged 34-year-old man. Not homeless. I’m gonna take some serious security measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again. I’m not online to see the comments, but word got back to me people are making light of this and it’s not okay. If I’m standoffish when [you] see me in public now, this is why.”

According to ABC News, at least 28 people have lost their lives due to the ongoing disaster, which is fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds. The two biggest fires in the Pacific Palisades and Pasadena remain active while new blazes, including one in the community of Castaic, have pushed authorities to order additional evacuations.