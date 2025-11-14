Image Image Credit Screenshot from Kevin Ross and Rolling Out’s “This Winter” visual Image Alt Music video for “This Winter” by Kevin Ross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Kevin Ross’ “This Winter” blends soulful R&B with a message about love and connection during the holidays.

The single is the first official release from Rolling Out Music, launched through the acquisition of MusicXchange.

The video tells a long-distance love story that ends in a surprise reunion, echoing the song’s themes.

Kevin Ross is getting listeners in the holiday spirit with his latest single, “This Winter.” The smooth and soulful record marks the debut release from Rolling Out Music, the new label venture under the Rolling Out brand.

Built around tender harmonies and warm production, “This Winter” is all about choosing love over luxury this holiday season. In the chorus, Ross sings, “There’s one thing on the top of my list today, all I need is love for Christmas, that’ll be enough for Christmas, said you ain’t gotta wrap it up for Christmas, ’cause all I need is love for Christmas.” The lyrics set the tone for a song meant to be shared with someone special — whether you’re cuddled up at home or missing each other from afar.

The visual for “This Winter” captures that feeling perfectly, showing Ross singing to his woman over a video call as she clearly longs for him to come home. Between warm vocals and nostalgic Christmas imagery, the story unfolds with heart and ends with a surprise reunion as he shows up at her door with flowers — a simple, heartfelt moment that ties the record’s message together: love is the best gift of all.

Ross previously shared his excitement about the release on Instagram, writing, “Excited about this collaboration with @rollingout x @rollingoutmusic to give back and spread love this holiday season. ‘This Winter’ drops on Friday.”

Rolling Out Music arrives, backed by MusicXchange acquisition

“This Winter” isn’t just another seasonal single — it marks the official launch of Rolling Out Music. The venture arrives alongside the company’s acquisition of MusicXchange, founded by Dennis McKinley, with Rolling Out founder Munson Steed and entertainment executive Richard Dunn leading the effort.

“Rolling Out Music is an extension of our commitment to culture, creativity, and innovation,” Steed said. “By bringing MusicXchange into the family, we’re creating a new model for artist empowerment that blends media, technology, and storytelling into one creative ecosystem.”

The label plans to roll out new projects, performance events, and a national talent search in 2026, expanding Rolling Out’s mission of amplifying Black creativity through music, media, and film.