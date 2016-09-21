Image Image Credit John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Hart Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In what can only be described as the most chaotic NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” to date, Kevin Hart’s rap alter ego, Chocolate Droppa, officially pulled up — in full form, hoodie and delusion — for a 10-minute set, presumably in celebration of April Fools’ Day.

Opening with “ATL RAP” (at least, that’s the title that NPR gave it), Droppa set the tone early by demanding the beat get cut mid-bar, so he could deliver a sermon that felt like DMX-meets-motivational speaker-meets-high school hallway fight hype-man. “I’m dressed in all black ‘cause it’s a funeral,” he told the stunned room. “It ain’t mine. It’s theirs. You know who I’m talking to.”

Reader, we did not.

With The Band of Brothas holding it down on live instruments, Droppa’s four-track run — including “West Coast,” “Love Song” and the closer “Don’t F**k With Dem” — had all the intensity of a battle rapper who preps at Planet Fitness and quotes his own lines mid-lift. He barked. He paced. He mimed eating out of a bowl with alarming commitment.

“I bark. I’m a big dog,” he growled, eyes scanning the room like he’d spotted a cat in the audience. “That’s what big dogs do.”

It’s been nearly a decade since Droppa’s last mixtape, which included everyone from Big Sean to Nick Jonas (aka Vanilla Wafer, for those not familiar). His absence left a void no one was trying to fill — and yet, like Michael Jordan with bars and too much espresso, he’s back.

And don’t worry: This was 100 percent “off the dome,” as he reminded everyone several times. Whether that dome was fully functioning is still up for debate. Droppa also announced that an album was on the way, and no one is entirely sure if he was joking or not.

Fans had funny reactions to Chocolate Droppa’s “Tiny Desk” set on social media

The YouTube comment section had its own moment of glory. “He made the desk look big,” said one person before someone else hailed the clip as “the very first ‘Regular Desk Concert.’” “April Fools’ Day ushered in by a fool... Thanks, Kevin, we didn't know we needed this,” added another. Perhaps the most important: “Give it up to NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ for playing along with the festivities... Whoever requested this should get a raise.”

Even NPR staffers looked like they weren’t sure whether to laugh or file a formal complaint. But in the end, Chocolate Droppa did what he came to do: Confuse us, entertain us and possibly start a random rap beef.

