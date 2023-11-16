Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Gates attends the 2025 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Kevin Gates is one of the most entertaining stars to ever grace Hollywood. The rapper not only has an incredible music catalog, but his personality shines through in every interview and project he is a part of.

Gates has shared many laughs with celebrities and fans alike, remaining a fan favorite as he divulges hot takes and controversial opinions like only he can. Moreover, fresh off his marriage to Brittany Renner, the artist returned to single status after breaking things off with the “Basketball Wives” star after just 52 days.

REVOLT caught up with Gates for an exclusive interview on the 2025 BET Awards red carpet and when asked about what he wants in his next partner, the creative shared he’s all about self-love at this time.

“I’m going to just love myself and keep going!” he exclaimed.

If you ever wondered what Gates loves the most about himself, the southern artist let REVOLT know the answer is: “Everything.”

“People who have seen me have seen God,” he jokingly responded. “One of my best traits, honestly, is being myself... just being Kevin Gates. What you see is what you get with me.”

Additionally, the Baton Rouge native shared a vow he made to his grandmother before she passed away. “I made a vow to my Grandma before she passed, and she said, ‘Promise me you’ll just live,’” he revealed. “I said, ‘I promise I will live.’ I’ve been taking my kids to the beach and on road trips lately. I’ve been doing everything that comes to my mind.”

REVOLT’s very own Ty Cole opened up to Gates about the recent passing of his own mother, at which point Gates shared a tip for all those who are grieving a loved one.

“We honor the people that are our loved ones by living the life they will be proud of,” he expressed. “It’s okay to miss people. We honor them with our actions and live a life they will be proud of, so no sadness comes out of that. You operate with gratitude and all the beautiful things they taught us from wisdom and knowledge.”

Well said. It’s clear that Gates is living with intention, honoring his grandmother’s wisdom with every step. From self-love to family road trips, his journey is a reminder that healing is a form of resistance, and joy is a legacy worth protecting. Check out more photos of Kevin Gates flicking it up on the BET Awards red carpet above!