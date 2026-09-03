Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images and NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kelly Rowland poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. and THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2330 -- Pictured: (l-r) Megan Skiendiel, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, and Yoonchae of musical guest Katseye pose backstage on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

KATSEYE members Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza announced hiatuses in 2026.

Kelly Rowland offers advice rooted in her Destiny's Child experience, emphasizing the importance of wellness and mutual support within the group.

KATSEYE continues its tour and new music rollout despite key members stepping back.

Despite being one of, if not the, biggest girl groups out right now, KATSEYE has weathered more than a few major changes, namely Manon Bannerman going on hiatus in February, followed by Sophia Laforteza doing the same just last month. As difficult as that can be for any group, Kelly Rowland says they should “listen to themselves” and “continue supporting one another through every season.”

On Wednesday (Sept. 2) night, the Destiny’s Child artist spoke with Rolling Stone about KATSEYE’s meteoric rise and the launch of their “Wildworld Tour,” which opened in Dublin on Tuesday (Sept. 1) with two key members absent.

“In an industry as fast-paced as music, where there are constantly eyes on you and pressure to keep rising, your health is one of the most sacred things you have,” she told the publication. “I learned during my time in Destiny’s Child that you can show up for your fans and your group while still honoring what you need as an individual.”

Kelly Rowland on what KATSEYE can learn from Destiny’s Child’s own changes

Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Singers Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles of Destiny's Child pose backstage at the BET Awards 05 at the Kodak Theatre on June 28, 2005 in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Considering Destiny’s Child went through its fair share of changes — including the departures of LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett — before ultimately becoming the trio we all know and love today, we’d say Rowland knows a thing or two. “My advice to the KATSEYE girls would be to listen to themselves, be kind to themselves, and continue supporting one another through every season,” the Here I Am singer continued.

“Especially on tour, it’s so important to intentionally carve out time to rest and reset in their daily routines. Taking care of your mind and body is what allows you to bounce back, stay resilient, and keep doing what you love,” she added.

How KATSEYE became one of pop’s biggest girl groups

Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Sophia Laforteza, and Daniela Avanzini of Katseye attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For anyone who’s somehow not heard of KATSEYE, the group was formed at the end of HYBE and Geffen Records’ “The Debut: Dream Academy” reality competition. They later skyrocketed to fame with 2024’s “Touch,” then followed it up with massively successful singles like “Gabriela” and “Gnarly” (the latter of which received a remix from Ice Spice).

Last month, the then-quintet gave fans an appetizer of what to expect from their long-awaited debut album with WILD. The five-song offering housed “PINKY UP,” “Animal,” and “Hootie Frutti,” with Bannerman notably missing from every track.