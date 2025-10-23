Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keke Palmer at the fifth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Keke Palmer has the internet buzzing over “Southern Fried Rice,” the newest show to premiere on her KeyTV platform. Nakia Stephens created and wrote the coming-of-age drama that aired its first two episodes on Wednesday (Oct. 22). The scripted series follows college freshman KoKo Johnson, a Korean American girl raised by a Black family, navigating the transition into adulthood at Wright University, a fictional historically Black institution.

It’s a “good story with some heart, a little humor and a lot of mess,” according to Palmer. However, initial responses to the trailer were mixed. Online discussions included fans who expressed disappointment about the show’s Asian lead, as well as those who debated the origins of fried rice. In a video, the Nope actress addressed the controversial feedback and reaffirmed her platform’s commitment to delivering fresh, nuanced and diverse programming.

“It’s a network, not just because it has stars and shows or has talent, but because it’s about the people who create the shows … Look, what you like is subjective, but the support of Black creatives is not, and it’s a task that KeyTV takes on with pride,” she said.

Moreover, the entrepreneur noted, “If you want to be a creative, you have to be able to create, and that takes money. It’s KeyTV’s mission to find the funds for you to be in practice, for you to experience trial and error, and to take your projects off the page and get more than one chance to do it in action. So, whether you like it all or some or none, I say give these creatives a chance to grow as we continue to grow in supporting them.”

In 2023, Palmer spoke to REVOLT about her vision for the platform that is intentional about working with Black creators and caters to millennial and Gen Z audiences. She explained, “I want to continue to submit amazing content, whether it’s digital or it grows into something more traditional. I want to see the people who work with me gain more opportunities … Our community has a lot to offer, and people don’t know or credit us for what we’re offering.”

“Southern Fried Rice” is a conversation about cross-cultural storytelling and representation

After noticing that social media was flooded with reactions to “Southern Fried Rice,” Stephens took to X to explain the content. Her own HBCU experiences and observations inspired the series’ concept, though it took 10 years and multiple iterations for it to be unveiled to the public. “My ultimate goal was to spark conversation around culture, around belonging and around identity. And so, that’s what I think I’ve done,” the screenwriter said.

She also shared that some of the cast and crew members were also HBCU alums, adding, “These are people who love and protect Black culture and hold it close to their hearts, who were collaborating on this project.” “Southern Fried Rice” joins Stephens' other KeyTV programs like “Nepotista” and “The Psychological Evolution of F**kboys” that have carved out a lane for multidimensional characters, diverse storytelling and cultural narratives stories to be told.