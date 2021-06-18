Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keke Palmer Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Back in January, Keke Palmer had fans concerned after she spoke on the possibility of retirement in an interview with Teen Vogue. “I don’t know. I think the timer has started,” she said. “I think it's because I just haven't felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it's around the corner. I don't know when exactly, but it's around the corner."

Earlier today (March 12), PEOPLE published an exclusive chat with Palmer, who clarified the aforementioned comments.

"People took that literally, but I was thinking in like 20 years!” she explained. "What I will say is I meant a different type of 'slowing down.' I think there's a version of me that really wants to do more producing, that really wants to do more directing, that wants to do even more work, not only in front of the camera. I'll be still doing stuff, but I don't know if I'm going to always want to be doing three movies a year. That's amazing. Thank God I am doing that. But I don't know if I always want to be doing it at that level or that way."

Currently, Palmer co-hosts the NBC game show "Password" alongside Jimmy Fallon. She also became the personification of the Scorpio zodiac sign in Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me...Now: A Love Story musical in February.

During a past appearance on "The Jason Lee Show," Palmer opened up about her KeyTV network and the reasons for its creation. "I kind of felt like, ‘Well, I don’t always want to be the talent," she admitted. "I think I always perform, right, but I like to Tyler Perry it every now and then, and just pull it back, and be able to rest, and have a family and also invest in other people than myself.” She also cited REVOLT as a source of inspiration behind the venture.