Atlanta, be warned, Keith Lee is coming back to town. The widely popular food reviewer has announced the “Familee Redemption Food Tour,” and at the top of the list is the Southern city known for being “too busy to hate.”

“We decided as a family, we gon’ do a redemption tour. Let’s talk about it,” began Lee’s TikTok post, informing followers and fans that he is giving his lowest-rated cities a chance to prove that they do in fact offer quality customer service and edible indulgences. Last year, he and his family caused a social media frenzy when they visited 10 states, like Georgia, Texas and California, and had poor experiences for various reasons.

In particular, Atlanta was on the receiving end of a poor review, which gently laid out Lee’s disappointment in being shown preferential treatment despite establishments having long wait times for service. Two of the underwhelming restaurants included were Kandi Burruss’ popular Old Lady Gang and The Real Milk & Honey. This time around, he is visiting new spots with a restructured review system, allowing each of the revised cities to have a clean slate. Staying true to his routine, he will still be taking recommendations for mom-and-pop shops, well-known establishments, as well as different ethnic culinary offerings.

“We come in peace,” added Lee. “With that being said, we will be protected. It’s people with us that are legal and licensed. We don’t want to have to use them, but we will. My family [is] getting home safe, and I mean that with every bone in my body. We getting home safe. We just coming to eat food, meet the people we [are] supposed to meet, do what we [are] supposed to do [and] mind our business. Nothing else, nothin’ more.”

Furthermore, the former MMA fighter reiterated his message saying, “Atlanta, we’ll see y’all soon. Again, we come in peace. We don’t mean no harm. God bless you and have an amazing day, and y’all be safe,” before singing off with his signature peace sign to the camera. When exactly he and his family plan to touch down has not been shared, nor has the full list of redemption stops, but there is no doubt that social media will be watching and waiting for every food review.