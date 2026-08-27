Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani performs during 2026 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Kehlani has confirmed new dates for her previously postponed New Jersey and Maryland tour stops after her hospitalization.

She informed fans about her health condition, stating she was "unable to swallow and in so much pain" before being advised by doctors to focus on recovery.

Online responses reflect strong fan support, as Kehlani prepares to continue the "Kehlani World Tour" with updated concert dates.

Kehlani’s previously postponed New Jersey and Maryland shows are officially back on track. On Thursday (Aug. 27), the “Folded” singer shared the rescheduled dates for the two “Kehlani World Tour” stops, which she originally pushed back after revealing on Instagram that she was “unable to swallow and in so much pain.”

The Camden, NJ, date will now take place on Sept. 5 at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, while fans in Columbia, MD, can catch her live at the Merriweather Post Pavilion on Sept. 6. Durand Bernarr, TheARTI$t, DIXSON, and WASEEL are all slated to accompany her across the two rescheduled dates.

“See you then,” Kehlani wrote in the caption. While plenty of people were thrilled to hear that the concerts would fall during Labor Day weekend, others were a little bummed that they’ll coincide with Afro+ Fest and Bryson Tiller’s “The Neo Trapsoul Tour,” both of which are also taking place in the DMV around that time.

More than anything, fans seem relieved that the Grammy-winning singer is feeling better and intends to resume her “Kehlani World Tour” in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday (Aug. 29). Check out her announcement below, then continue scrolling for more information on why she postponed the dates in the first place.

In case you missed it, Kehlani shared on Wednesday (Aug. 26) that she would no longer be able to perform that night or today. “After two off days feeling completely normal, I’ve been up all night unable to swallow and in so much pain,” the “Nights Like This” hitmaker wrote on Instagram. “I just left the hospital and am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. I’m so sorry.”

She continued, “Breaks my heart to have to ever do this. I do everything I’m supposed to, to ensure my health stays up to par, and it still isn’t guaranteed. We will pick back up in Virginia.”

The “Kehlani World Tour,” which kicked off in August, arrived in support of her self-titled fifth studio album. The 17-song project notably featured Clipse, Lil Wayne, Brandy, Missy Elliott, Usher, Cardi B, and several others.

Kehlani’s health scare certainly isn’t the first time an artist has had to take a little time off while on the road — we recently reported on Lionel Richie having to sit out two nights as well. Either way, we’re wishing the Oakland native nothing but good health throughout the remainder of her trek. While we wait for her Virginia stop, scroll down to see some of the supportive messages fans left her.