Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2111 -- Pictured: Comedian Katt Williams during an interview on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines” is scheduled to be published on Oct. 20.

Katt Williams revealed the cover while promoting preorders on social media.

The book is being put out by Gallery Books and 13a and includes a foreword by Shaquille O’Neal.

Katt Williams is adding author to his résumé. On Wednesday (March 18), the comedian revealed the cover and release date for “Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines,” which will hit shelves this fall.

Ahead of its debut, Williams shared a promotional video urging his followers to preorder a copy -- whether they can read or not. “Please preorder my book. Before it even comes out, just say you want it. Even if you can’t read, get my book,” the stand-up icon said in an Instagram post.

Williams teased that his memoir is “one of the greatest books ever written.” He humorously added that readers might even want to put it next to the Bible, the Quran, and other sacred texts. “Everyone loves a superhero story. This is the story of a superhero without powers,” he joked, before concluding, “Get my book. Please and thank you.”

At the time of this article, “Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines” is available for preorder through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million, among other retailers. Watch the clip below.

What is Katt Williams’ “Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines” memoir about?

According to the memoir’s synopsis, Williams will take readers on “a wild ride from homelessness to Hollywood, revealing the resilience, faith, and unapologetic humor that define his iconic career.”

Alongside a foreword penned by Shaquille O’Neal, fans can expect a handful of interesting stories, like the time Williams hitchhiked to Florida after telling his “devout Jehovah’s Witness parents” he was done knocking on doors, as well as his experiences hustling at odd jobs before becoming a “five-foot-five giant of comedy.”

“Katt also reveals the quieter side of the man behind the mic: thoughtful, spiritually grounded, and deeply committed to fatherhood,” the description continued. “He addresses the headlines head-on, sets the record straight on his legal battles, while sharing what it really means to survive Hollywood without losing ownership of your money, your voice, or your peace.”

Gallery Books and 13a are publishing the memoir. If Williams’ past interviews with Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay” or Joe Rogan on “The Joe Rogan Experience” are anything to go by, readers are in for an entertaining journey. Either way, the comedian definitely knows how to make headlines.

With “Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines” set to arrive this fall, Williams is taking his voice from the stage to the page. The Oct. 20 release date marks the next step in his career as he shares his story in book form.