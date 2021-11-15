Image Image Credit China News Service/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Jan. 9), Kanye West decided to surprise everyone with a new music video for “530,” a standout from his and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES 2 LP. The colorless clip, which can be watched on Instagram, showed different puppets and masked individuals engaging in everything from being administered a presumed Botox shot to enjoying a day of retail therapy. It’s not clear who was behind the visual’s creation.

“530” was named after a line from Ye’s “Believe What I Say,” a Donda track that detailed an argument between him and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “Man, it’s too early, what the h**l you doin’ wakin’ me up at 5:30? Why the h**l are you worried?” he asked on the earlier offering. “530” continued that theme with emotionally charged raps about admitting to vices and praying “your soulmate got a soul when you meet her.”

The past few months have seen a notable increase in activity on Ye’s social media accounts. In addition to promoting his next album, Bully, and sharing pics with his current spouse, Bianca Censori, he also posted a lengthy IG message for adidas. As REVOLT previously reported, the Chicago star blasted the apparel giant for what he believed to be shady business practices.

“When you google Yeezy.com, the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site. Members at adidas, stop doing this. Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done,” he ranted. “You’re a $60 billion company that froze my accounts. Now, I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again). I did phenomenal work for you guys, and because I stood up for myself, y'all tried to intimidate and oppress me. Everyone remembers I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before ‘the tweet.’”