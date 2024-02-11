Image Image Credit Kent Nishimura / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Vice President Kamala Harris returned to Atlanta on Saturday (Nov. 2) in one of her final campaign stops ahead of Election Day. Georgia is among the battleground states the Democratic nominee has paid multiple trips to in the weeks leading up to Nov. 5, when the next president of the United States will be determined.

Early voting in the state surpassed 4 million ballots cast on Friday (Nov. 1), according to the Georgia Secretary of State. The record-breaking turnout represents almost half of the 7,243,221 registered voters. The race has been coined one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, with the next leader potentially being able to appoint three new justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

During his tenure in office, Donald Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barret. Of the nine sitting justices, three were appointed by Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The now-conservative swaying court had the final say in the hot-button case of abortion bans when it overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized the procedure and gave women autonomy over decisions about their reproductive health.

From the onset of the race between Harris and Trump, several polls have shown them neck to neck in support. But while speaking with Georgians, she reassured voters, “Make no mistake, we will win. We will win. And we will win because when you know what you stand for, you know what to fight for.” That state has historically voted Republican, but in 2020, President Joe Biden caused a major upset when he defeated Trump’s first reelection bid.

Harris says this election is an opportunity “to finally turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump, who spends full-time trying to keep us divided and afraid of each other. We’re done. We’re done with that. We are exhausted with that. Enough of that. Enough. And we’re not going back.” She added, “It is time for a new generation of leadership in America, and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next president of the United States of America. And Georgia, you know me, I’m not afraid of tough fights, evidently... There is nothing in the world that will stand in my way.”

Moreover, the former California senator warned, “We know who Donald Trump is… this is someone who is increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and the man is out for unchecked power. And in less than 90 days, it’s either gonna be me or him in the Oval Office.”

Watch the fully rally, which includes guest speakers Pastor Troy, 2 Chainz, Monica and Victoria Monét below.