On Tuesday (Oct. 8), Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on "The View." During the broadcast, she spoke on Hurricane Milton, the sandwich generation, the border crisis, and her plans to have a bipartisan cabinet as head of state. In a clip shared by ABC News, she was asked about the moment she knew she was once again running for the highest office in the country. Previously, she sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination before withdrawing just shy of the primaries.

"I'll set the scene for you. It was a Sunday, and our family – my niece, her husband, and their two daughters – were staying with us. I promised them that on Sunday, auntie was going to make pancakes and bacon," she recalled. "The kids wake up. The girls, who were 6 and 8 at the time, wake up early. We always wake up first. So, they come knocking on the door. We have our quiet time, just me and the girls." Harris also spoke about playing a puzzle and enjoying a workout during the hangout session.

During her chill day with loved ones, she received a phone call. "It was the president, and he told me his decision," she revealed. As REVOLT previously reported, Joe Biden surprised the country when he ended his run for a second term in the White House.

Harris continued, "I'll tell you the first thing I asked him. 'Are you sure?' 'Cause what a big decision. And historic. We talked for a while... It was a real split screen, obviously. The rest of the day was surreal. I'll tell you honestly, one of the first people I called was my pastor. I needed to talk to God and to pray. I understood in real time what was happening. It really set in, in the hours and days to come, but it was quite a day."

Harris is on the Democratic ticket alongside her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The two candidates look to beat the Republican Party, led by former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance. You can watch additional clips from Harris’ "The View" appearance below.