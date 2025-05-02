Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer/Contributor via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Contributor via Getty Images, and Jesse Grant/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat, Latto and IShowSpeed Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), the NFL and YouTube announced a star-studded matchup ahead of Super Bowl LIX. The Creator Flag Football Game will take place this Saturday (Feb. 8) at the Super Bowl Experience in New Orleans.

Popular streamers IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat were tapped to lead teams stacked with A-list names, including Quavo, Latto, Teyana Taylor and even Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles. Retired NFL icons Michael Vick and Cam Newton will step in as quarterbacks.

“This game is a testament to how we’re bringing together the best of sports, entertainment and creator culture to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans,” said Ian Trombetta, the NFL’s senior VP of social, content and influencer marketing, in a statement shared by Variety. “Partnering with YouTube allows us to showcase the personalities that drive today’s media landscape while celebrating the excitement and accessibility of flag football for everyone.”

Angela Courtin, YouTube’s VP of connected TV and creative studios, added that the partnership is intended to “[bring] fans closer to the action and fun.” “By combining YouTube creators, NFL legends, celebrities and artists, we’re creating truly unique experiences and access that fans can only get on YouTube,” she explained. “This underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of sports entertainment, building community and delivering fresh, engaging content to a wider audience than ever before.”

Adding to the spectacle, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen and newly retired fan favorite Jason Kelce will handle commentator duties, while Druski will take on the role of head referee. Sideline reporting will come from social media power couples Chanen and Juwan Johnson and Kristy and Desmond Scott. Meanwhile, sportscaster Kay Adams will offer fans an all-access look behind the scenes with a pregame show, complete with everything from player arrivals to candid locker room moments.

The event will serve as the perfect appetizer before the Kansas City Chiefs battle against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (Feb. 9). The Caesars Superdome will also serve as the big stage for Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated halftime show.