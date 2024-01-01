Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt JW Anderson Bubble hike sneakers in black Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What's up, everybody? If you've been following the “Kickin’ Facts” column, you probably realized I'm very fond of drops that are aesthetically different, hence my “High Fashion Summer Series,” where I review some of the crazy-looking sneaker offerings from the top luxury brands in the world. While there is still some time until summer officially starts, let's look at this review as a precursor for what's to come!

This week's shoe of choice, the JW Anderson Bubble Hike sneaker in black, caught my eye for its car-like silhouette and easily identifiable bubble curve. Let's get into the official review below.

The JW Anderson Bubble Hike shoe takes inspiration from the classic hiking boot silhouette and reimagines it in sneaker form. Its upper is made of a mix of leather and technical fabrics that bring depth and texture to the design, adding visual interest. One of its standout features is the exaggerated black bubble sole, which not only contributes a striking visual component but also provides comfort and support -- similar to the air bubbles in Nike sneakers.

Additionally, the chunky sole brings traction, which makes the shoe more than just a fashion statement. Its other standout feature is the brushstroke black colorway that looks simultaneously aged and new, another popular trend that we’ve seen with general Nike releases. Lastly, logo branding can be found embossed on the sneaker tongue with the JW anchor logo at the back heel and faded on its outsole to finish off the design.

The JW Anderson Bubble Hike sneakers are the latest from the London-based brand known for its experimental and thought-provoking approach to design. They also come in blue, beige, and brown and fit true to size. What are your thoughts? Would you cop?

The JW Anderson Bubble Hike sneakers are available now for $850 at jwanderson.com and other retailers.