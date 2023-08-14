Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Awake NY and Jordan Air Ship Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Introducing the highly anticipated collaboration between NYC-based brand Awake NY and Jumpman, a unique Jordan Air Ship in University Red. The partnership reflects on the diversity that defines the city’s landscape and draws on many of founder Angelo Baque’s influences, including the spirit and sensibility of the five boroughs. For their first official collaboration, it came as no surprise that Awake NY chose the Air Ship, a sneaker deeply rooted in sports history, as it was the first basketball shoe worn by Michael Jordan as an NBA athlete. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review of the latest Air Ship reimagining.

The collaboration is packed with details, starting from the white upper with its luxurious-looking, red-and-black snakeskin pattern on the collar down to the aged midsole. Its Swoosh is silver and outlined with red, with a matching silver Jumpman insignia followed by Awake’s signature “A” etched onto the lateral sides. Logo details can be found on the Nike Air tongue, Jumpman insignia on the collar, shoe box packaging, and inside wrapping that features the Awake logo intertwined with a Jumpman for a bold attention-grabbing twist. For a final touch, an owner’s manual along with a card that features all five of NYC’s boroughs, reminiscent of the long-gone Jordan cards, is included with Brooklyn highlighted.

A well-executed campaign with a film titled Where I’m From directed by Anthony Jamari Thomas rolled out the drop and set the tone for the commercial spirit of the sneakers. It featured notable figures and sneaker aficionados like Carmelo Anthony, DJ Clark Kent, Rowdy Rebel, and designer Ev Bravado all sporting the kicks and their accompanying limited-edition clothing items. What are your thoughts on the latest Air Ship? Would you cop?

The Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship was officially released on March 9 for $150 and is still available at retailers like StockX.