What’s up, everybody? It’s your boy Legendary Lade and this week, I’m excited to highlight a collaboration between Homme+Femme -- the luxury streetwear brand founded in Compton, Los Angeles -- and Playboy. The joint offering came together as a way to celebrate Playboy's 70th anniversary, and it aims to give audiences a taste of the stylized and glamorous lifestyle Playboy is known for. In the two-part drop, Homme+Femme is offering unique graphics, bedazzled denim, and their signature varsity jackets mixed with the legendary magazine’s iconic motifs, including the infamous Playboy bunny. For this week’s “Kickin’ Facts,” let's get into part one of the streetwear and high glamour-filled collaboration.

Through its Los Angeles-based mansion and the brand’s aspirational lifestyle, Playboy became an iconic beacon of LA culture early on. Homme+Femme taps into that energy for this collaboration with pieces that include dual-branded varsity jackets, jeans with pearl details and the signature Playboy bunny. Aptly titled Homme+Femme, a French name that translates to man and woman, the offering also includes individual T-shirts with the words “Homme” and “Femme” printed separately with the Playboy bunny underneath. Those T-shirts, in particular, stand out as a great design detail and a way to touch on the iconic publication’s unique positioning and history with both men and women. Additional items in this drop include printed shirts, hoodies, and hats that speak to the union of the two brands. “My inspiration behind this collaboration was to present a taste of ‘the good life’ to the people who support and came up like me. I think this shows that underdogs can reach the big leagues and minorities can create at a high level,” said founder and Creative Director Drew Evans.

For the campaign, Homme+Femme cast rising star Giovanna Ramos -- most recognized as Lil Yachty's muse -- and runway model Cheikh Tall, who wear the collection alongside vintage cars with red and white backdrops. What are your thoughts on the collab? Which pieces are your favorite?

Priced between $75 and $600, part one of the Playboy x Homme+Femme collaboration was released on March 20 and is now available exclusively at Hommefemme.com.