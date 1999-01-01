Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive "Summit White" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake's NOCTA x Nike sneaker line is experimental if nothing else. Despite being a celebrity-fronted collaboration, which typically focus on silhouettes that are guaranteed to become hypebeast hits, the 6 God and the Swoosh company continue to find ways to reinvent their selections. Enter their latest drop, the NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive, a performance sneaker that reimagines the 1999 Air Zoom Drive, which hasn't been reissued until now. While not straying too far from its original formula, the NOCTA version manages to update a classic, even if it's just slightly. Let's get into this week's official “Kickin' Facts” review.

The main function of the NOCTA Air Zoom Drive is to provide comfort, support and aid physical movement, so its main component is a lightweight build. Aesthetically, its upper features white knit and mesh accented by leather panels and 3M reflective underlays, while the Zoom Air unit in the heel exposes an air bubble you can feel. It also features breathable mesh on the tongue with a black NOCTA pull-tab present at its back heel. Branding-wise, NOCTA’s signature three Northern Stars logo can also be found on the insole, back heel, and finally in orange on the outsole, adding a pop of color to compliment the extra orange sneaker laces.

Drake's NOCTA line seems to prefer performance and functionality over aesthetics and that is refreshing to see in a market oversaturated with hype sneakers. Although the NOCTA Air Zoom Drive is billed as a performance shoe, it still looks great and has a wearability factor outside the track or basketball court. Due to its lightweight features, you'll be ready for action regardless of your environment. What are your thoughts on the latest release from Drake’s NOCTA line with Nike? Would you cop?

The NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive "Summit White" is available now at retailers for $165.