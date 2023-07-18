Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Maybe Tomorrow Saucony Originals Jazz Court Varsity Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Los Angeles-based brand Maybe Tomorrow (MT) and Saucony reunite for the third time to issue a new colorway of the Jazz Court Originals. For this collaboration, the colorway takes inspiration from its namesake, the classic varsity jacket, and explores messaging that goes deeper than design. The offering combines Maybe Tomorrow’s daring aesthetic with Saucony’s iconic Jazz Court silhouette, resulting in a sneaker that exudes sophistication and streetwear edge. Premium materials, intricate detailing, and a vibrant color pop are just a few details that you can expect from the latest release from MT founder Mark Nguyen and the iconic Pennsylvania brand, Saucony. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.

The “Varsity” Jazz Courts feature a smooth, pebbled leather upper akin to the sleeves of a varsity jacket while cobalt blue chenille on the sides evokes detailing similar to a varsity jacket's patches. The vibrant shade can also be found on the insole and at the back heel of the sneakers accompanied by two extra sets of laces, including a fuzzy blue one to match the chenille logo sides. Final details include the Maybe Tomorrow logo on the tongue and their signature pin symbol by the midsole, which tie the shoes together cohesively. As a result, this pair is a true example of Saucony’s traditional simplicity and Maybe Tomorrow’s innate storytelling that is inspired by the founder’s Los Angeles upbringing.

Nguyen noted he chose the varsity jacket as a design reference point because "in school, these jackets were only available to those who participated in sports or were involved in some sort of extracurricular activities. We wanted to bring this aspect to anyone who wants to be part of the team because you belong here too."

What are your thoughts on the latest Maybe Tomorrow x Saucony Originals release? Would you cop?



The Maybe Tomorrow x Saucony Originals Jazz Court “Varsity” is available now on the MT website for $110.