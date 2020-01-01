Image Image Credit The Washington Post/Contributor via Getty Images and Anadolu/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jack Smith and Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Jan. 13), Judge Aileen Cannon ruled against extending an injunction blocking the Justice Department from publishing a report by former special counsel Jack Smith. A section of the report specifically examined President-elect Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

As NBC News reported, the document can be released to the public as early as Tuesday (Jan. 14) unless Trump or his team take further legal action. Meanwhile, a pending motion before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals seeks immediate authorization to release another section related to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots, though the court has yet to issue a decision.

Notably, Judge Cannon upheld a separate prohibition that stopped a part of Smith’s investigation concerning Trump’s handling of classified documents. There will be a hearing on Friday (Jan. 17) to determine if members of Congress will be granted access to this portion.

Smith, who stepped down from his role last Friday (Jan. 10), led federal inquiries into the incoming head of state’s actions following his loss to Joe Biden in 2020. Attorney General Merrick Garland subsequently stated that any findings regarding election interference would be made public when legally possible.

As REVOLT previously reported, Smith made significant progress in his investigation before the embattled politician won his second term over Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024. A pause was subsequently announced to determine next steps before all parties agreed to a “wind down” before Trump returns to the White House.

“Why would deranged Jack Smith be allowed to issue a ‘report’ on a complete and total witch hunt against me, strictly for political purposes, when he was thrown off the case and ultimately dismissed by the DOJ?” Trump asked on Truth Social shortly after the prosecutor’s resignation. “He was illegitimately involved in this political persecution, and all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent by our hapless government were, simply put, wasted! He has already filled thousands of rejected statements and documents against me, which were a 'joke,' and the public just voted for me, in a landslide, to be their president!”