Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt John Wall attends the unveiling of Prime Video's new NBA On Prime Studio at The Culver Studios on October 14, 2025 in Culver City, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

John Wall has been named president of basketball operations at Howard University following his retirement from the NBA.

He is already involved in recruiting, roster decisions, NIL strategy, and mentorship within the men’s basketball program.

Howard recently secured its first NCAA tournament win with a victory over UMBC.

John Wall is stepping into a new chapter — and it brings him right back to Washington, D.C.

The former Washington Wizards star has been named president of basketball operations at Howard University, marking a full-circle moment for the franchise icon who spent a decade as the face of the city’s NBA team.

According to ESPN, Wall’s connection to the HBCU began earlier this year when he served as honorary captain during a January game. What started as a visit quickly turned into something more intentional, with Wall expressing interest in eventually stepping into a front-office role at the professional level. Now, he’s getting a head start.

The 35-year-old is already deeply involved in the program, sitting in on team meetings, evaluating recruits and helping shape the team’s overall direction, per ESPN. His responsibilities go beyond the court — he’ll have a hand in roster construction, name, image and likeness opportunities, revenue sharing, agent relationships and player mentorship.

Wall is reportedly set to work alongside head coach Kenny Blakeney and general manager Daniel Marks. Howard’s men’s basketball program has become one of the most competitive mid-major teams in the country, making the NCAA tournament three times in the past four seasons and securing its first-ever tournament win this year against UMBC.

John Wall’s NBA journey and retirement

Wall’s impact on basketball is already cemented. Drafted No. 1 overall out of the University of Kentucky, he quickly became one of the league’s most elite point guards. Known for his speed, court vision and ability to take over games, he averaged 18.7 points and 8.9 assists over his career and became a five-time NBA All-Star.

The North Carolina native’s time in the NBA also included stints with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers before injuries slowed the later years of his career. He officially retired in August of 2025, closing the chapter on a career that blended skill, emotion and star power.

Now, Wall is shifting that same energy into developing the next generation — this time from the front office.