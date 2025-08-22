Image Image Credit The Washington Post/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt John Wall during his time with the Washington Wizards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

John Wall’s career was built on speed, style, and heart. From the moment the Raleigh, North Carolina, native was drafted No. 1 overall, he became the centerpiece of the Washington Wizards and one of the NBA’s most electrifying point guards. With five All-Star selections, an All-NBA nod, and countless unforgettable highlights, Wall cemented himself as a franchise icon and one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers of his era.

At his peak, few players could match Wall’s impact. He was a blur in transition, able to go coast-to-coast in seconds, break down defenders with ankle-snatching crossovers, or whip a no-look pass that seemed impossible until it landed perfectly in a teammate’s hands. Just as often, he left his mark with clutch moments and raw emotion — whether declaring “This is my city” after a dagger three or igniting a crowd with a dance move as only Wall could.

Now in his retirement stage, Wall has closed the book on an electrifying career defined as much by his charisma as his stat lines. To honor that legacy, here are 13 plays that capture some of his best. These moments remind us why his name will always carry weight.

1. Behind-the-back burst vs. Hawks

Even with Atlanta racing to a blowout lead in Game 3, John Wall gave Wizards fans something to cheer for. He exploded coast-to-coast, slipped the ball behind his back mid-stride, and hammered home a dunk that showed off his unmatched speed and creativity.

2. Game-saving block vs. Raptors

In a marathon game against Toronto, John Wall delivered a clutch stop in overtime. With Kyle Lowry driving for a short jumper, Wall soared to swat the attempt, keeping Washington alive in a wild triple-overtime win that showcased his two-way impact.

3. Ankle-breaking crossover vs. Magic

Fresh off injury, John Wall reminded everyone of his explosiveness. He sent Orlando’s Ish Smith tumbling with a wicked crossover, then went behind his back before dishing to Kevin Seraphin for a rim-shaking dunk. It was pure speed, skill, and swagger rolled into one sequence.

4. The Dougie dance

No, this isn’t an actual play, but it counts. Few rookies made an entrance like John Wall, and his home intro became iconic when he hit the Dougie, instantly endearing himself to D.C. Months later, he dished a record 22 assists in a rookies vs. Sophomores match-up for NBA All-Star Weekend — and at coach Kevin McHale’s request, he Dougie’d again.

5. Game winner in playoffs vs. Celtics

With Washington’s season on the line, John Wall buried a clutch three over Avery Bradley with 3.5 seconds left in Game 6. The shot gave the Wizards a 92-91 victory, forcing a Game 7 and standing as the defining playoff moment of his career.

6. Slam dunk contest champion

At All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, John Wall leapt over the Wizards’ mascot, pulled the ball between his legs, and threw down a reverse slam. The crowd erupted, Julius Erving declared “the slam dunk has returned,” and Wall was crowned Dunker of the Night.

7. Mid-air 360 vs. Clippers

John Wall turned a routine fast break into a jaw-dropper. Driving hard at Matt Barnes, he spun 360 degrees in mid-air and finished softly at the rim. The dazzling move cut into LA’s lead and drew gasps from the Staples Center crowd.

8. Steal-and-slam vs. Knicks

With New York threatening late, John Wall took matters into his own hands. In the final seconds, he grabbed a rebound before Derrick Ross could take the ball, sprinted downcourt, flew past Brandon Jennings, and delivered a dunk. That sealed a 113-110 Wizards win at Madison Square Garden and added another clutch moment to his resume.

9. Another 360 layup for good measure

Late in the first quarter, John Wall sliced through Boston’s defense, launched into the air, and spun a full 360 before kissing the ball off the glass. The dazzling layup helped Washington build a commanding lead and reminded everyone of his unmatched creativity at the rim.

10. Between-the-legs magic

John Wall stunned the Thunder with a no-look, between-the-legs dime that brought the crowd to its feet. It wasn’t the first time, either — for example, he dropped a similar dish a couple of years prior to Marcin Gortat for a dunk in transition. Pure wizardry.

11. Career-high 52 vs. Magic

John Wall proved he wasn’t just a passer in this game. Against Orlando, he erupted for a career-best 52 points with eight assists, four rebounds, and three steals. The Wizards fell short, but Wall’s dominance silenced critics and showed he could carry an offense alone.

12. Playing for Miyah

One of Wall’s most human moments came days after the passing of 6-year-old fan Miyah Telemaque-Nelson. Against Boston, he tallied 26 points and 17 assists in a double-overtime win, then broke down postgame, dedicating it to her.

13. “This is still my city!”

As this list makes clear, not all highlights are about stats. In his return to Capital One Arena as an LA Clipper, John Wall scored 13 points — but it was his words that resonated. After a second-quarter bucket, he shouted, “This is still my city!” to a roaring Washington crowd, sealing his bond with D.C. forever.