Jharrel Jerome made Emmy history with “When They See Us,” and since then, he has been spending more time on other sides of his talents — specifically making music.

Continuing to work on balancing the actor/musician life in the entertainment industry, he has already shown that his sound is just as raw and captivating as his work on screen. He’s not just following the actor-to-artist pipeline, but he’s bringing real depth to everything he creates. Jerome isn’t afraid to take his time, carefully curating music that is guaranteed to be worth the wait.

The actor caught up with REVOLT on the red carpet for the 2025 BET Awards, his first time at the annual event, and when asked about the release date of his first single, he shared that it was being “worked out.”

“I’m very aware of the acting side and how I want to balance it so it can make sense,” he told REVOLT. “That comes with a lot of prioritizing things and schedules, but it will be released this year.”

The conversation continued with a discussion about the pipeline from starting as an actor to becoming a musician and what the Emmy-winning actor is doing differently than his counterparts who’ve made the same transition.

“That’s a great question. The gravitas of the work. I have a certain respect in the acting world, and I haven’t been in a rush to put out my music because I want my music to reflect that,” he expressed.

“It’s not about getting a bigger bag or getting more famous,” he continued. “It’s about doing it for the craft of Hip Hop, not the numbers. It’s all about my love and staying inspired like I’m inspired by people like Doechii and Cordae, who have pushed that storytelling in their music.”

The rising superstar also revealed he “sucks” at receiving advice after being asked whether he’s been able to gain any knowledge from other musicians. He shared how he’s focused on “growing into himself” in this journey.

“I came out in Hollywood very young and was such a jumping bean, smiling at everything,” he expressed. “I was taking everything as it comes, but not understanding how to connect or shake hands and build with someone else. I’m such a reclusive person, but I’m learning more, and I want to show that to the world.”

As he continues to evolve his understanding of himself and of the entertainment industry, we asked if he’s discovered anything new.

“That’s a great question, Ty (laughs). I feel like I'm in therapy, but I think I’ve learned a bit more of my worth beyond the work that I do,” he shared. “I think I lean on my work for all of my validation, and I never looked anywhere else for it, and it wasn’t making me whole. I’m finding out why I’m cool on this planet aside from music and television.”