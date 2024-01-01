Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images and Jarrod Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jess Hilarious, Loren LoRosa Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa are not allowing fans to control the narrative about their work relationship. The two women found themselves at odds during a March 19 discussion about their respective roles on “The Breakfast Club.”

Now, they are putting their differences aside and finding a way to embrace the fact that all eyes have been on them. On Friday (March 28), the ladies published a parody of Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy is Mine,” except the subject of their sparring lyrics was, of course, a job. The revamped lyrics include: “Think it’s time we got this straight/ Sit and talk face to face/ There is no way you could mistake/ This for your job, are you insane?/ You see, I know that you may be just a bit jealous of me/ You lost your mind if you can’t see/ A b**ch can speak and I can read.”

A fan commented, “The Internet tried to create beef, and they turned it into a bag. Bravo, ladies.” Another person wrote, “It’s happening. The shift. The growth. As a collective, it will happen for us all. Love it.” A third person said, “This was dope!!! I love that those sisters are making a mockery of the situation, and they’re ultimately good with each other and both deserve their positions.”

Jess joined the long-running radio show in January 2024 after a months-long search for Angela Yee’s replacement. Among the personalities who auditioned for the spot was LoRosa. Though she did not get the gig at first, she ended up being handpicked as the comedian’s fill-in during maternity leave. The former “TMZ” contributor has since remained a part of the team led by veteran hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God.

Jess Hilarious admitted to feeling unsupported by “The Breakfast Club” team before her on-air spat with Loren LoRosa

Comedian Corey Holcomb insinuated that LoRosa’s journalistic talents outshined the “Wild ’n Out” alum’s presence. His comments provoked a reaction from Jess, who addressed her grievances about not quite knowing her place on the program. “We supposed to be a team, but not one person comes to my defense at all, ever,” said the I Got the Hook-Up 2 actress. She also admitted to feeling resentment towards her new co-host, though she ultimately realized her frustrations were not with LoRosa but the organization.

Jess and LoRosa took control of the narrative while on the air on March 19. The Delaware State University graduate explained that she was hired as a producer for the show and that Jess is ultimately her talent. She also acknowledged the biggest issue, that it seemed as though they were “fighting for airtime.” “The Job is Mine” parody, however, seems to be a sign that the colleagues are headed in the right direction.