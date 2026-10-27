Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

JAY-Z will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show at SoFi Stadium.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said JAY-Z performing was his one request when partnering with Roc Nation.

JAY-Z recently celebrated major album anniversaries across several cities leading up to the Super Bowl announcement.

Well, it looks like the rumors were true after all! On Monday (Oct. 26) night, JAY-Z confirmed that he'll be headlining the Super Bowl LXI halftime show, which is set to take place at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14, 2027.

Apple Music, Roc Nation, and the NFL broke the news on social media with a black-and-white teaser showing Hov seated inside a stadium — presumably SoFi — as his The Black Album classic “Public Service Announcement (Interlude)” played in the background. As the camera panned out to reveal more and more goats, the record’s legendary opening bars came through: “Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name HOV — H to the O-V.”

“GOAT’s out of the bag,” Apple Music captioned the announcement, which is only fitting considering JAY-Z is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. The performance will undoubtedly be a full-circle moment for the “Holy Grail” hitmaker, who earned his third Creative Arts Emmy for Bad Bunny’s halftime show just last month. Watch the announcement below, then continue scrolling to see what Hov had to say about performing on “the world’s biggest stage.”

JAY-Z calls his Super Bowl LXI halftime show a “dream come true”

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl halftime stage, this has been a journey," JAY-Z said in a statement, according to ESPN. "Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true."

“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAY-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell added. “I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity, and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

Why JAY-Z is more than ready to headline the Super Bowl halftime show after JAY-Z 30

Image Image Credit Nicolò Campo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on prior to the FIFA Club World Cup semi final football match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Real Madrid CF. Paris Saint-Germain FC won 4-0 over Real Madrid CF Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

If anyone is more than qualified to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, our money is on JAY-Z. After delivering an unforgettable performance at the 2026 Roots Picnic, he went on to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt — and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint — at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Paris’ Stade de France, London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and most recently, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Looking back, you’d almost think Hov was getting ready for the Super Bowl all along, considering those high-profile shows saw him bring out everyone from Rihanna and Beyoncé to Snoop Dogg and Nas.

Something tells us he won’t be taking the stage alone when February rolls around, although we’ll have to patiently wait to find out who might join him.