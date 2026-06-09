Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

JAY-Z lightly touched on rehearsal details when asked about preparation for his back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium.

A reporter inquired whether he would keep his afro or change his hairstyle for the July performances.

Roc Nation also confirmed additional anniversary concerts in Paris and Los Angeles.

JAY-Z doesn’t want to give too much away ahead of his Yankee Stadium run celebrating the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint. In a video shared on Tuesday (June 9), TMZ caught up with the Grammy-winning rapper in New York City while he was signing autographs.

“One a piece, alright?” the “Holy Grail” artist told the crowd waiting outside the building he was leaving. Not long after, a reporter asked, “JAY, how’s the rehearsals going for Yankee Stadium? I heard you did two times a day for five weeks for Roots Picnic. Is that the same schedule for Yankee?” Though she couldn’t get much out of Hov, who was occupied with all the autographs, he gently replied, “Indeed.”

The reporter then wanted to know whether he planned to keep the afro he debuted during the Philadelphia festival last month, get braids, or switch to a Caesar before the anniversary shows, which are scheduled to kick off on July 10. “Have you decided?” she followed up, to which JAY-Z answered, “Nope, I haven’t.” He later told her, “That’s enough. That’s enough. I don’t want to disrespect you by not answering you, but you know, let the magic happen.”

She responded, telling the New York legend, “We appreciate you, JAY. Thank you.” Take a look at the clip below.

More info on JAY-Z’s Yankee Stadium run, plus his forthcoming concerts in Los Angeles and Paris

It looks like fans will just have to wait until next month to see what JAY-Z has planned. His July 10 concert is celebrating 30 years of Reasonable Doubt, while the July 11 show will honor the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, meaning there’s plenty of room for surprise guests, callbacks to those eras, and, of course, whatever hairstyle or fit Hov treats us to. The third and final Yankee Stadium show will take place on July 12, though there’s no telling what concertgoers can expect from the “Extra Innings” gig.

Speaking of the anniversary shows, Roc Nation announced that JAY-Z will also be performing in Los Angeles and Paris later in the year. For anyone who missed the chance to secure tickets during the first few go-rounds, he’ll take the stage at Stade de France in the City of Lights on Sept. 10 before heading to LA’s SoFi Stadium on Oct. 23. See the flyer below.