Image Image Credit NurPhoto/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z prior to a FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match in East Rutherford Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

JAY-Z opened his 2026 Roots Picnic headlining set with a freestyle that fans linked to Drake, Roc-A-Fella chatter, and other critics.

The rare solo festival performance featured live backing from The Roots and guest appearances from Bilal, Jazmine Sullivan, State Property, and Meek Mill.

Social media lit up with debate over JAY-Z's lyrics following the Philly show.

JAY-Z turned his headlining Roots Picnic appearance into the most discussed moment of the weekend (and Hip Hop, period). On Saturday (May 30), he performed at Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau with The Roots as his backing band, giving the festival a rare Hov set in Fairmount Park. Upon walking onto the stage, the crowd was immediately stunned by a new look, which saw the Brooklyn legend's locs replaced by a flowing afro.

He opened with an unreleased freestyle that appeared to answer several recent conversations around his name. One of the clearest moments came when he rapped, “The jig is up, n**ga, I'm up 10 / Wrong chart champ, n**gas looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them.” It didn't take long for fans to tie the lines to Drake after recent ICEMAN lyrics referencing the Hip Hop billionaire. He also appeared to address criticism aimed at his long-running brand, heavily speculated to be a response to Tory Lanez and his father, Sonstar Peterson: “The Roc's not crumbling, the leprechauns have magically run out of pranks / Your son on the federal jail-line mumbling something about having too much in his drink.” The “leprechauns” bar appears to play off Lanez’s reported 5'3" height, while the “too much in his drink” line seemingly points to his leaked jail call with Kelsey Harris. On that call, he seemed to blame his behavior the night he shot Megan Thee Stallion on being “so f**king drunk.” It was alleged that he sent a similar text message blaming alcohol directly to Megan hours after the shooting took place.

Other portions of the freestyle were presumed references to Dame Dash ("N**gas teeth is tumbling out they mouth, and somehow I'm the one whodunnit"), Jaguar Wright, and Donald Trump-aligned detractors like Nicki Minaj. "I got MAGA Republicans / Them shots came from the very top of the government, good luck with 'em," he rapped.

He closed the freestyle with a clever segue into "U Don't Know," before delivering high-energy renditions of “The Story of O.J.,” “No Church in the Wild,” “Dead Presidents,” “La-La-La,” “Excuse Me Miss,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “N**gas in Paris," “Public Service Announcement,” and more. Bilal, Jazmine Sullivan, State Property, and Meek Mill also appeared during the memorable set.

Watch the freestyle above and let us know which lines you think are shots at JAY-Z’s critics.

Fans react to JAY-Z’s freestyle and new look

The freestyle was a major talking point on X, with fans debating the possible targets and what the moment could mean for JAY-Z’s next move. TheRocSupremacy defended the performance, writing, “Ain’t no way y’all crying,” before saying people spent years spreading rumors about the veteran emcee-turned-mogul and were now upset that he responded.

Another user predicted the Drake comparisons would dominate rap media, writing that “some of these rap media folks” were about to argue Drake could go “bar for bar... with a straight face.” Others leaned into the throwback feeling of the moment. “Knicks/Spurs in the Finals. JAY-Z throwing shots in a live freestyle. It’s really 1999 again,” one user quipped.

DJ Miss Milan kept her reaction brief, posting, “JAY-Z the greatest rapper.” Another fan pushed back against criticism of the verse, writing, “If you listen to that freestyle and think it’s trash. Don’t tweet me about rap, thank you.” The afro also fueled album speculation, with one user joking that the Blueprint icon came out “looking like Eazy E with the fro,” while another wrote, “I just came back from the future and guess what... JAY-Z IS DROPPING AN ALBUM.”

Check out other reactions below.