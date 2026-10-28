Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z at the "Mufasa: The Lion King" premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

JAY-Z says he feels no pressure and will prepare as usual for his Super Bowl LXI halftime performance.

The NFL commissioner wanted JAY-Z to perform when Roc Nation began producing the show.

JAY-Z recently sold out two shows at SoFi Stadium, where the halftime show will happen in 2027.

When gearing up to take on one of the world’s biggest stages, you’d think one’s nerves would be at an all-time high. For JAY-Z, however, that’s simply not the case. On Tuesday (Oct. 27), TMZ caught up with the Grammy-winning rapper in New York, where they asked whether he felt any pressure ahead of his Super Bowl LXI halftime show.

“I don’t have pressure,” the music mogul responded, seemingly unfazed by Monday’s (Oct. 26) announcement that he’ll take the stage at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14, 2027. As for what preparing for such a massive performance might entail, Hov said it would be the “same as always.”

The Reasonable Doubt artist having such a nonchalant reaction isn’t all that surprising, considering he treated fans to two sold-out shows at that very same venue just this past weekend as part of his JAY-Z 30 celebration. That being said, we’re still months and months away from what could very well be the greatest halftime show in years, so there’s always a chance those feelings might change.

Watch JAY-Z’s run-in with TMZ below, then continue scrolling for more details about the Super Bowl LXI halftime show.

What to know about JAY-Z’s Super Bowl LXI halftime show

In case you somehow missed it, Apple Music, Roc Nation, and the NFL announced JAY-Z as the halftime performer with a black-and-white video soundtracked by “Public Service Announcement (Interlude).” Despite being just 15 seconds long, the teaser gave us a glimpse of Hov seated inside a stadium, surrounded by a bunch of goats.

“GOAT’s out of the bag,” Apple Music captioned the announcement, possibly alluding to rumors that JAY-Z would choose himself for the performance, which began circulating online just a week earlier. Take a look below.

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl halftime stage, this has been a journey," JAY-Z said in a statement shortly after the news broke. "Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true."

“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAY-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shared. “I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity, and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

Image Image Credit Kara Durrette / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z is seen on the field prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. The Cowboys defeated the Commanders 34-26. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

February couldn’t get here any sooner, with many of us already counting down the days until JAY-Z possibly brings out Beyoncé for one of their many collaborations, Justin Timberlake for “Holy Grail,” or Rihanna for “Run This Town.” The possibilities are practically endless, which is arguably part of what makes Hov such a great fit for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.