Beyoncé's forays into rap have been marked by moments of undeniable skill and prowess, showcasing her versatility as an artist. While primarily known for her powerhouse vocals and commanding presence on stage, the Houston titan has intermittently delved into the realm of rhyme with remarkable finesse. Certain lines demonstrated her unapologetic confidence and ability to deliver sharp, memorable bars that rivaled her rap GOAT husband’s lyrics.

One standout moment came from "APES**T," a collaborative track that saw Bey effortlessly switch between singing and rapping. She also channeled her inner emcee on solo drops like "Formation," complete with potent poetics about social issues, identity, and empowerment.

In these moments, Beyoncé proved that she is more than just a vocalist – she is a lyrical force to be reckoned with. Her words not only stood toe-to-toe with JAY-Z's legendary lyrics, but also contributed to her legacy as one of the most influential and multifaceted artists of all time.

Below, REVOLT compiled a list of moments when Mrs. Knowles-Carter repped Hip Hop culture to the fullest. Dive deep into her rap repertoire and witness the times she asserted her dominance as the premiere emcee in her household.

1. No No No, Part 2 (with Destiny’s Child): “Boy, I know you want me, I can see it in your eyes, but you keep on frontin', won't you say what's on your mind?”

If you listen beneath the melodies, it becomes clear that Beyoncé has been bringing the raps early in her career. In the above case, the Destiny's Child frontwoman even added a fast flow in the same vein as JAY-Z, a la “I Can't Get Wid Dat” and “N**ga What, N**ga Who (Originator ‘99).” Too bad Hov can’t speed rap and harmonize at the same time.

2. Haunted: “I'm climbin' up the walls 'cause all the s**t I hear is borin', all the s**t I do is borin', all these record labels borin', I don't trust these record labels, I'm torn...”

On her surprise self-titled album, there was a two-part song titled “Haunted.” The first leg of the genre-bending cut, dubbed “Ghost,” saw Bey delivering somewhat abstract rhymes about her unconventional approach to the entire project.

3. APES**T (with JAY-Z): “Gimme my check, put some respect on my check, or pay me in equity, watch me reverse out of debt, he got a bad b**ch, we livin' lavish...”

With some ad-lib assistance from Quavo, Beyoncé flexed her wealth, success, and overall prowess on a track shared with her husband. She even incorporated the iconic Migos flow for the song’s hook, effectively substantiating her takeover of THE CARTERS standout.

4. SPAGHETTII (with Linda Martell and Shaboozey): “They call me the captain, the catwalk assassin, when they know it's slappin’, then here come the yappin', all of this snitchin', and all of this b**chin'...”

On “SPAGHETTII,” Beyoncé taps into her Southern roots with sharp, swagger-filled bars that rival those of her genre-bending collaborator Shaboozey. Her confident delivery and raw cadence show she’s not just playing with rap on any platform — she’s owning it, even while rocking a cowboy hat and boots.

5. Kitty Kat: “Got diamonds on my neck, got diamonds on my records, since 16, I was comin' down, ridin' Lexus, how you gon' neglect this? You is just a hot mess, you can call Tyrone, you ain't gots to lie, Craig...”

“Kitty Kat,” a single from B’Day, contained Hip Hop elements throughout (including The Neptunes’ infectious co-production). On the album version of the track, Bey broke out into a Dirty South-esque flow with boastful bars about her music accolades, wealth, and sexual appetite for someone who’s clearly dropping the ball.

6. Diva: “Stop the track, let me state facts, I told you give a minute and I'll be right back, 50 million 'round the world and they say that I couldn't get it, I done got so sick and filthy with Benjis, I can't spend it...”

Like many other singles within her discography, “Diva” was a moment in time. Dedicated to “the female version of a hustler,” the I Am... Sasha Fierce banger was about as close as one could get to hard-hitting raps from an R&B icon at the time – complete with a black-and-white visual that saw Bey rocking shades and breaking out Hip Hop dance moves in a warehouse.

7. Savage Remix (with Megan Thee Stallion): “Please don't get me hype, write my name in ice, can't argue with these lazy b**ches, I just raise my price...”

For Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News album, Beyoncé got “Savage” on the chart-topping cut with what were some of her most confident, in-your-face bars to date. The line, “If you don't jump to put jeans on, baby, you don't feel my pain” created a paradigm shift on its own.

8. Bow Down/I Been On: “Rollin' high, leather and wood, keep it trill, that's what's good, kiss my mama, show that love, pop them bottles in that club, I heard your boo was talkin' lip, I told my crew to smack that trick... guess what they did, smacked that trick...”

While other rap performances have been hard, Beyoncé’s “Bow Down/I Been On” saw her going straight gangsta in honor of her Texas hometown. After demanding that her peers bend the knee on the first half, the Houston star switched things up by having her closing verse chopped and screwed, making her lines about living life and placing a pimp hand on enemies all the more impactful.

9. Flawless Remix (with Nicki Minaj): “It's that Yoncé, your Yoncé, in that lingerie, on that chardonnay, scoring touchdowns on your runway, I'm Texas forever, like Bun B...”

While “***Flawless” stands as one of music’s most influential drops, it’s the song’s remix that truly shook the world. Taken from her self-titled LP’s Platinum Edition, the upgraded version marked Bey’s first collaboration with Nick Minaj and had fans in awe of the songstress’ abilities.

10. Feeling Myself (with Nicki Minaj): “Changed the game with that digital drop, know where you was when that digital popped, I stopped the world, male or female, it make no difference, I stopped the world... World, stop! Carry on...”

The second connection between Minaj and Beyoncé landed on the former’s well-received third studio LP, The Pinkprint. Bey stole the spotlight with rhymes about her eponymous album and its accolades. It was an unforgettable moment.

11. Top Off (with DJ Khaled, JAY-Z, and Future): “I'm the only lady here, still the realest n**ga in the room, I break the internet, Top 2, and I ain't No. 2...”

On “Top Off,” DJ Khaled made sure to save the best verse for last. On the Father of Asahd cut, Bey immediately eclipsed Hov with two of the hardest lines heard on a record – and the closing bars were just as crazy. “If they're tryna party with the queen, they gon' have to sign a non-disclosure,” she declared.

12. MOOD 4 EVA (with JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, and Oumou Sangaré): “I know my enemy prey on me, so pray for me, tick, tick, wait on it, I'm keepin' down my body count, I'm finessin' like a trap bounce...”

Angelic vocals aside, “MOOD 4 EVA” is a rap song. Taken from The Lion King: The Gift, the track contained two verses and a chorus from Beyoncé, who could be heard celebrating her hard-earned wins and successes. JAY-Z's verse was good, too, but Bey shut s**t down.

13. Formation: “My daddy Alabama, momma Louisiana, you mix that negro with that Creole, make a Texas ‘bama...”

Another groundbreaking single from the queen of H-Town. The Lemonade standout definitely made all who listened get into formation with bars about Bey’s ethnic background, fly fashion sense, and rich preferences.

14. Hold Up: “Let's imagine for a moment that you never made a name for yourself, or mastered wealth, they had you labeled as a king, never made it out the cage, still out there movin' in them streets, never had the baddest woman in the game up in your sheets...”

Beyoncé was pissed when she made this single, taken from Lemonade. Mixed in with lighthearted, island-esque production and syrupy vocals was a verse that provided the heart of the song’s subject matter – rage, confusion, and resentment over your significant other’s disloyalty.

15. If Looks Could Kill (You Would Be Dead): “Sweetness flowing like a faucet, body bangin', no corset, brothers wanna toss it, but they lost ‘cause my game made ‘em forfeit, slicker than a porpoise and thicker than a horse's...”

Early in her acting career, Beyoncé starred in MTV’s Carmen: A Hip Hopera as the ultra-seductive Carmen Brown. In one scene from the musical, she traded bars with police officers played by Sam Sarpong and Yasiin Bey. Though considered a rap GOAT, Yasiin merely played second fiddle to Bey’s infectious and assertive wordplay, making the exchange a true highlight from the film.

16. Partition: “Now my mascara runnin', red lipstick smudged, oh, he so horny, yeah, he want to f**k, he popped all my buttons and he ripped my blouse, he Monica Lewinsky'd all on my gown...”

This one was definitely for grown folks only. “Partition” saw Bey showcasing more swagger than some of the best emcees, JAY-Z included. Her bars were amplified by sultry, sex-oriented subject matter too. Even as the Brooklyn legend made his cameo in the song’s equally steamy clip, it was impossible to take any attention away from its main character.

17. Video Phone: “You know them G's, they be hollerin', 'specially them hot ones, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, to New Orleans...”

On “Video Phone,” she effortlessly navigated the pulsating production and provided a masterclass in lyrical dexterity, seamlessly blending confidence and sophistication as she asserted her dominance with every word. It was so overwhelming that the normally pop Lady Gaga had no choice but to turn on her Hip Hop switch while appearing on the extended version.

18. Upgrade U: “I hear you be the block, but I'm the lights that keep the streets on, notice you the type that like to keep 'em on a leash, though...”

Every time these two get on a song together, Hov is always going to be the supporting act – especially when Beyoncé gets into rapper mode. In the video, she even bullied her hubby out of his own rhymes and persona for part of the Roc Nation head honcho’s guest verse.

19. TYRANT: “Send me some shots, are you with me or not? Throw it back, shoot up the bar, then tell the law we don't remember nothin’ after that...”

On “TYRANT,” Beyoncé leans into sing-rapping with cool precision, gliding over trap drums better than your favorite can. Even on a country and Americana-centered masterpieces, the Hip Hop influence is front and centeras she balances melody and menace while reclaiming control.