JAY-Z’s Roc Nation is taking the steps to ensure the creation his Caesars Palace Times Square casino does right by the community. On Monday (Sept. 23), the entertainment company announced a grant program to help Hell’s Kitchen and the surrounding areas near the proposed gambling house.

Once the casino gets the green light, $15 million will be set aside to support local development in addition to another .5 percent of its earnings for regular grants. The initiative is a part of a greater $250 million benefit package, which could possibly include childcare, after-school programs, and senior support, among other things.

"We are New Yorkers. Supporting and providing opportunities for our neighborhoods and community isn't just a part of Roc Nation's ethos; it's our collective responsibility," JAY-Z said via a press statement. “Any proposal that wins a gaming license will undoubtedly profit. Our vision is to give back to New York and ensure that the Broadway community, Hell’s Kitchen, and the surrounding businesses and areas all benefit. And not just for a minute, but for the long-term.”

“We partnered with Roc Nation for a reason, and are thrilled to support any Roc Nation-led community initiative that extends the benefits of this project to more New Yorkers,” SL Green Executive Vice President Brett Herschenfeld added.

Roc Nation is up against some serious competition, with bidding groups led by billionaires, including New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, chairman of the Soloviev Group Stefan Soloviev, and grocery store mogul John Catsimatidis.

“We are thrilled to have Roc Nation and JAY-Z join our partnership to bring Caesars Palace to Times Square. They are one of the most pioneering entertainment groups in the world with New York embedded in their DNA,” Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg said in 2022.

