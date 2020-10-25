Image Image Credit Wiktor Szymanowicz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jamie Foxx Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jamie Foxx needed stitches following an altercation in Beverly Hills during his birthday celebration on Friday (Dec. 13). The actor addressed the situation publicly for the first time on Sunday (Dec. 15) and appears to be recovering well.

“The devil is a lie. Can’t win here... Thank you to everybody [who] prayed and checked on me,” Foxx wrote via an Instagram post. “When your light is shining bright... they try to bring you darkness ... but they don’t know that you’re built for it... The lights have been shining bright.”

Police were called to upscale Chinese restaurant Mr. Chow around 10 p.m. for what was initially reported as an assault with a deadly weapon. Beverly Hills officers later confirmed there was no weapon, but a physical fight had broken out between two groups. As for what caused the altercation, that’s still unclear — and Foxx didn’t elaborate further in his social media update.

A spokesperson for the Redemption star told PEOPLE that another table “threw a glass that hit him in the mouth.” He required stitches and, understandably, is leaving the matter in the hands of the police.

Elsewhere in his post, Foxx encouraged everyone to check out “What Had Happened Was…” The stand-up comedy, which is No. 1 on Netflix at the time of reporting, saw him discussing his once-mysterious health scare in April 2023, which turned out to be a “brain bleed that led to a stroke.” According to the Texas native, the ordeal left him unable to recall those 20 days of his life.

“What Had Happened Was…” is also up for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV at the 2025 Golden Globes, set to air live on Jan. 5, 2025 on CBS and Paramount+. It’ll be competing against Seth Meyers’ “Dad Man Walking,” Adam Sandler’s “Love You” and Ali Wong’s “Single Lady,” to mention a few.