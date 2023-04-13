Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jamie Foxx Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jamie Foxx is finally shedding light on the mysterious “health complication” that had everyone worried in April 2023. During Monday’s (Dec. 9) debut of his Netflix special, “What Had Happened Was…,” he shared that it was actually a case of “brain bleed that led to a stroke.”

“We still don’t know exactly what happened to me,” he detailed. “I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for an aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f**k to do. Before I could get the aspirin, I went out. I don’t remember 20 days.”

Foxx later explained that the first doctor he went to gave him a cortisone shot: “I don’t know if you can do Yelps for doctors, but that’s half a star.” His sister, Deidra Dixon, whom the actor described as “4-foot-11 of nothing but pure love,” had a feeling it was something far more serious.

Dixon later drove him to Atlanta’s Piedmont Hospital, which, according to Foxx, “Some angels [were] in there.” He added, “They put me back together again.” Reflecting on his time unconscious, the Texas native said it was an “oddly peaceful” experience: “I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though.”

“Atlanta saved me,” Foxx exclaimed elsewhere in the special. Fittingly, all of the footage was shot in A-town during his back-to-back comedy shows in October. It’s also worth noting that they marked the Sleepless actor’s first time taking the stage in roughly 18 years.

Foxx was hospitalized while working on Netflix’s Back In Action, which co-stars Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Andrew Scott. Per TMZ, his condition was so dire that family members — and likely some of his close peers — even flew in to check on him.

Despite just being released, “What Had Happened Was…” put Foxx in the running for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on TV at the 2025 Golden Globes, set to air on Jan. 5, 2025, via CBS and Paramount+.