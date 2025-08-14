Image Image Credit Beast Williams Photography Image Alt Jae Murphy celebrates his “Stop Cryin’” single in Los Angeles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jae Murphy delivers his latest single, “Stop Cryin’,” which features New Orleans bounce artists Vickeelo and Hasizzle.

The track was released in honor of the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

A “Stop Cryin’” L.A. release party brought together artists, athletes, and industry insiders to celebrate the song’s debut.

Last Friday (Aug. 8), DJ and producer Jae Murphy released his latest single, “ Stop Cryin’.” The Create Music Group-backed offering features bounce artists Vickeelo and Hasizzle. Notably, the track marks the 20-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and stands as a tribute to the resilience and culture of New Orleans.

Vickeelo brought mainstream visibility to the record following her feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Ride or Die,” while Hasizzle, a pioneer in the genre, added depth and authenticity. Murphy called the single “a gift to the city of New Orleans” that reflects both its music and its people.

“From the sound, to the visuals, to the people behind it, we wanted to shine a light on the culture that made us,” he explained in a press release. “This is a celebration of resilience, joy, and what bounce music means to the world.”

“Stop Cryin” was recorded in the same New Orleans studio where Lil Wayne created Tha Carter. The song incorporates high-energy percussion, call-and-response hooks, and other Crescent City elements. In fact, the production, from engineering to videography, was sourced from New Orleans talent. It also features an interpolation “reminiscent of TLC’s ‘Creep.’”

Celebrity guests support “Stop Cryin’” release in L.A.

Murphy hosted the official release event for “Stop Cryin’” at LAVO Los Angeles. Powered by Crown Royal, the gathering drew music industry names and professional athletes, including Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Thomas, Eric Bellinger, Guapdad 4000, Jozzy, AD, Derrick Milano, Kenyon Martin Jr., and more. A recap video gave viewers a glimpse into the unforgettable celebration.

After graduating from Howard University, Murphy relocated from Washington, D.C. to L.A. to pursue his music and entertainment career. He’s since toured across continents and performed on stages from Wembley Stadium to “Good Morning America” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Past drops include “Angel,” “Hood Girl Magic,” and “You Playin’ (This Could Be Us),” the last of which boasted assists from Eric Bellinger, The Game, and Problem. He also previously served as Jason Derulo’s official DJ.