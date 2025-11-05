Image Image Credit Derek White / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jacquees speaks on the "R&B Money" panel during the 2025 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Over more than a decade, Jacquees built a reputation as one of modern R&B’s most consistent voices. He’s a chart-climbing hitmaker whose signature Quemixes helped redefine how artists reimagine and reclaim viral songs. After accomplishing so much, he decided to extend that influence behind the scenes. As the founder and CEO of FYB Records, he’s carving out space for the next generation of singers and rappers to shine, following in the entrepreneurial footsteps of the greats who came before him.

With FYB’s foundation in place, Jacquees is guiding a fresh wave of talent — and he started with Tyler Watts. The young phenom’s single, “Prettiest Girl,” spawned the “Prettiest Girl Quemix,” which reportedly cracked the Urban Top 40 while both versions amassed tons of streams and TikTok videos. Alongside Watts, FYB also houses acts like Bluff City, Issa, and DC DaVinci, positioning the imprint as a creative hub for both R&B and Hip Hop. Beyond artist development, Jacquees is investing in infrastructure, opening FYB Recording Studio in Miami as a full-service creative space for the public.

In conversation with REVOLT, the singer reflects on the label’s beginnings, his approach to mentorship, the power of Quemixes, and why ownership and teamwork are shaping his career.

You’ve always been a boss, but the moves you’ve made with FYB Records seem different. How did you know when it was the right time to take full control and launch your own label?

Well, FYB Records, I’ve been at the label for a long, long time. I’d probably say I had the label — we kind of started in high school as [far as] like, you know, starting a foundation, like the movement. But as far as the business game and dropping music and everything back in the day, this [was] probably like 2010. When I was like 16, you know what I’m saying? And we took it from there. And when I turned about 23, 24 is when we kind of started really getting serious about it.

I had the guys on my second album, King of R&B, on a record called “Come Get It.” And that’s kind of like when we started taking it a little more serious. In 2024, I just created a whole staff. We had never had a staff. You know, I didn’t have the full knowledge that I had about a label. Now, I’m an artist. I’m a big artist. I could just get some guys, say we’re a label and drop music. But I didn’t have the real foundation behind the label.

And now with the help of so many people that I have and people that I knew for a long time — like Richelle Cross — she helped me create a team that’s like a real label. So now, we’re like a real label. We have an artist named Tyler Watts that I signed. I signed him when he was 16; Tyler’s 18 now. And we’re having some real success. Got a record called “Prettiest Girl” that hit Top [40] on the Urban Charts. A million TikTok videos been made to his record.

He’s going up in streams, everything. He hit the road with BunnaB. I [brought] him on tour with me and Dej Loaf when we did our last tour that we sold out on. And he killed it every night. So, I see him progressing as an artist. And it’s just super dope to watch.

It just felt like the time to do it was right now. I’m in a position where I’ve gained so much success. I want to help other people’s dreams come true. You know what I mean? So that’s what it is.

Let’s talk more about Tyler Watts. You said you’d had FYB for a while, but he felt like your first big release. What made him stand out as the one to set the tone for the movement?

I think that it was just God’s timing, honestly. You know what I’m saying? I can’t even specifically say why he was the one. I just think it was God’s time. And I had been looking for a young artist. Most of the guys — well, all of the guys in FYB prior to Tyler — are rappers. So, I wanted a singer because I’m like, man, we need a singer.

And I met Tyler on my “Sincerely For You Tour” in 2023. And it was just perfect timing. I’m like, man, this is going to be the kid who we’re going to turn up with. You know what I’m saying? We’re going to turn up with him. And we’re going to turn up with everybody. But I just think it was his time. That’s why I say God’s time.

His single “Prettiest Girl” was really successful, congrats on that. What do you think that says about how R&B fans are moving?

Shoot. I always thought R&B fans picked up on the music. You know what I mean? Especially on radio. So, I think he just fell into that cycle. You know, he had a great record. “Prettiest Girl” is a great song. And it’s him solo by himself, which is another strong point. It’s not a record with a feature. It’s really just him all by himself.

That shows me that people really like his music. They like his voice. They rocking with him. It’s not even about me. They’re rocking with him. And that’s what I wanted.

You’ve become known for your Quemixes, and some fans say they even outshine the originals. What’s your creative approach to flipping songs like that?

When I do Quemixes, bruh, my intent was never to make it better than the artist. It was always just to make it my way. You know what I’m saying? And if people like it, then it’s like, s**t, that’s what’s up. I want them to love it, though. I really just be vibing with the record, bruh. And I just kind of make it my own. But I keep it familiar with the original. So, I think that’s one of the real tricks to get everybody to really like it.

I got the idea from Lil Wayne. Growing up, I used to love all the stuff Wayne used to do, you feel me? And not even just Wayne. A lot of people used to flip beats. But of course, Wayne was the best at it to me. And I just took that and just made it my own.

Are you looking to add more artists to FYB?

Nah, I ain’t gonna lie. I think right now, I ain’t looking for nothing. If God brings something across my way that’s undeniable, then it’s like, all right, cool. Don’t get me wrong. People send me stuff all the time. And I’ll be like, “Okay, this is dope.” But I got to really care about it... because there’s a lot that goes into this when you’re dealing with an artist.

What else do you have planned for you personally?

Mood II. That’s my album. We dropped the first single, “He Kant.” We’re getting ready to drop my next single. We’re just Mood II, man. You know what I’m saying? We’re just looking for this album to be real successful. I’m just looking to take it to the next level, like I’m always trying to do.

You’ve been through every stage of the industry — independent, major, back to independent. What’s one lesson you’ve learned that you’re applying with FYB?

Being independent and being with a label [are] two totally different things. You know, I ain’t been independent since 2014. You know, I signed with Cash Money [in] 2014. Before that, I dropped my 19 project that hit Billboard independently. The difference with a label is just, like, it’s more structured. And to me, it’s just like you get a little more to... You got other people’s money to spend. You know what I mean? When you’re independent, you got to spend it all yourself.

If you had to sum up your plans for FYB and yourself for 2026 in one sentence, what would it be?

Jacquees done got bigger. And look, he got his label on. Hell yeah. I think that’s just a sentence. Like, man, Jacquees done got bigger. Dang, finally. And look at his label. You know he got a label, too, they lit. Yeah, that way.

You also opened FYB Recording Studio in Miami. What inspired that move?

Oh, yeah, man. I opened up a studio in Miami. It’s called FYB Recording Studio. So, I didn’t want people to get it confused and feel like, dang, this is like the FYB Records building. I mean, which it is gonna be some stuff handled for the business in there, of course, but it’s open to the public.

This is a recording studio where you can come and book some time and be creative. We got a white wall for photo shoots, different things like that. And we got three recording rooms, A, B, and C. Best engineers in Miami. And it’s just a real workspace. We’re very, very creative. It’s one of the top-of-the-line studios in the world, honestly — definitely in Miami.

Any final thoughts or collaborations you’re excited about?

Nah, I mean, I’m just down to... like me, honestly, I’m just getting back to myself for real. But I’m down to collab with everybody. Like, you know, it’s a couple guys that I want to collab with. I’m gonna just let it flow. You feel me?