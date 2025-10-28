Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jacquees performs during his and Dej Loaf’s “F#*K A FRIEND ZONE TOUR” stop in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few artists have turned the remix into a calling card quite like Jacquees. The self-proclaimed “King of R&B” built an entire lane out of “Quemixes” — his personal, melisma-filled reinterpretations of popular songs that feel both homage and takeover. Long before his charting albums, he was already commanding millions of plays by reshaping the biggest R&B and Hip Hop hits of the moment into his own intimate, vocal-heavy slow jams.

These remixes aren't just covers. They are statements. A Quemix could spark controversy (like the infamous “Trip” version that we don’t have to get too far into) or revive a classic (his takes on Usher and Drake remain fan favorites). With each one, Jacquees blurred the line between official single and underground classic, giving listeners the thrill of something familiar but undeniably fresh.

Across mixtape eras and countless viral drops, his Quemix series has become a living archive of modern R&B’s evolution, filtered through the confidence, range, and pure tone that make Jacquees stand apart. Here are some of the most essential Quemixes to revisit, re-upload, or rediscover.

1. Trip (Quemix) — Ella Mai

The remix that made headlines and cemented his reputation. Jacquees’ buttery take on Ella Mai’s 2018 hit went viral so fast it was pulled from streaming. Fans still debate who sang it better, but the numbers (and nostalgia) speak for themselves.

2. Jaded (Quemix) — Drake

Stripping back Drake’s Scorpion deep cut, Jacquees turned “Jaded” into a dimly lit confession booth. His falsetto glides over the production with effortless control, transforming heartbreak into a vocal showcase.

3. Sweet Lady (Quemix) — Ella Mai

Released during his QueMix 5 run, Jacquees (with Tyler Watts) reimagines Tyrese’s 1998 classic “Sweet Lady” into a concise slow-jam that keeps the original’s romance while updating the arrangement and vocal stacks for today’s R&B palette.

4. Playing Games (Quemix) — Summer Walker

On this flip, Jacquees keeps Summer’s raw honesty but layers it with airy ad-libs and vocal riffs. It’s proof that he can modernize vulnerability without losing its edge.

5. ICU (Quemix) — Coco Jones

Released during Coco’s What I Didn’t Tell You moment, this Quemix feels like a duet that never happened but should’ve. He complements her tone instead of overpowering it, showing growth in balance and restraint.

6. Snooze/Good Good (Quemix) — SZA / Usher

Here, Jacquees fuses two 2020s R&B standouts into one smooth medley. His transitions between the songs are seamless, blurring eras while reaffirming his status as the bridge between traditional and modern soul.

7. ACT II/CIAO (Quemix) — 4batz/The Boyboy West Coast

A newer two-part Quemix that shows his cultural fluency. He takes viral anthems from TikTok’s new wave and folds them into something more classic and romantic — all while keeping his trademark swagger.

8. Track Star (Quemix) — Mooski

Jacquees transforms Mooski’s viral anthem into a full R&B ballad, slowing the tempo and injecting it with emotion. It became one of the standout tracks from Quemix 4 and a live-show favorite.

9. Can You Handle It (Quemix) — Usher

Paying homage to one of his biggest influences, Jacquees reworks this 2004 slow jam with pure reverence. The runs are tighter, the harmonies richer — and it might be one of his most vocally impressive covers to date.

10. I Wanna Know (Quemix) — Mario

A nostalgic standout from Quemix 4 that reimagines a 2000s classic. Jacquees adds vocal flourishes and a restructured bridge, breathing new life into a song already synonymous with heartfelt yearning.

11. How Bout Now (Quemix) — Drake

This early Quemix helped define his brand. Recorded during his breakout years, it shows a younger Jacquees experimenting with tone, emotion, and pacing. These are the building blocks of the signature style fans now recognize instantly.

12. Body Party (Quemix) — Ciara

An early-era gem that’s equal parts reverent and sensual. His take keeps Ciara’s dreamy energy intact while layering in the melodic instincts that would later dominate his Quemix sound.

13. Honest (Quemix) — Future

One of his more understated remixes, “Honest” bridges the gap between trap and R&B. It hints at how Jacquees could cross into hip hop while keeping his emotional delivery front and center.

14. “How Many Drinks (Quemix)” — Miguel

A fan favorite for true R&B heads. His voice melts into Miguel’s instrumental, turning flirtation into a full-on serenade. It’s one of the few Quemixes that feels like a live performance on wax.

15. “Bad (Quemix)” — Wale feat. Tiara Thomas

From his early mixtape days, this remix proves Jacquees has been in the remix game since long before the spotlight. It’s raw, melodic, and showcases the consistency that’s kept his Quemix brand alive for over a decade.