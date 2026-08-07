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Key Takeaways

Authorities have not determined the cause or manner of death after Tasia Fortune, 29, was found hanging from a tree in Jackson, Mississippi.

A Jackson councilman asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office to assist in the case, citing the need for transparency and awareness of historical context.

Fortune’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover burial expenses as the investigation continues.

The investigation into the death of a Mississippi woman who was reportedly found dead hanging from a tree has prompted calls for federal involvement as community members and loved ones search for answers.

According to WAPT 16, she was found hanging from a tree on Monday (Aug. 3) in the backyard of a vacant home on the 500 block of Road of Remembrance in Jackson, Mississippi. Officers responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m., and Hinds County Coroner Jeramiah Howard later identified the 29-year-old woman as Tasia Fortune. Witnesses told the outlet that a Jackson Fire Department ladder truck was used to help remove her from the tree.

Howard said her body would be transported to the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. As authorities wait for more information from the autopsy, investigators have not said whether foul play is suspected, per WAPT.

Why a Jackson councilman wants federal officials involved in Tasia Fortune's case

As the investigation continues, Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking the U.S. Attorney's Office to help with the case. In a letter, Stokes wrote, "We are in dire need of the assistance of the U.S. Attorney's Office with the death of an unidentified female discovered hanging in the backyard of an abandoned house on the Road of Remembrance in Jackson, Mississippi. We especially are in need of the following details: by whom she was murdered, the motive for her murder, the confirmed name of the deceased, her permanent address, as well as other pertinent information. We look forward to your response."

Stokes also told WAPT that, even if investigators determine there was no racial element involved in Fortune's death, Mississippi's history of lynching should not be overlooked and public officials should speak out against what happened.

"Hanging is an activity, a crime, that should never be an issue of being accepted by the public. Hanging must never be an acceptable behavior. Whether you’re talking about someone white hanging somebody Black, somebody Black hanging somebody white, or somebody Black hanging somebody Black. It’s wrong. It’s bad,” he said in an interview with reporters.

Tasia Fortune's family launches GoFundMe for burial expenses

Fortune's family is preparing to lay her to rest. Etta Avolio, reportedly her aunt, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover burial expenses. The fundraiser describes her as "a beloved daughter, sister, and friend whose passing has left her family devastated and heartbroken."

"Tasia was a strong-minded, big-hearted, vibrant young woman whose life was taken at just twenty-nine years old," the fundraiser reads. "Her loss has deeply shaken everyone who knew and loved her, and her family is now trying to begin healing while also facing the painful responsibility of saying their final farewells."

According to the campaign, donations will help bring Fortune home and cover burial expenses, with funds going to her mother to assist with final arrangements. "Tasia's family and loved ones are asking relatives, friends, and the community to come together to honor her memory and support them during this difficult time," it states. "Any donation, no matter the size, will make a difference and help give Tasia a proper final resting place. The family also wants others to know that justice will be served, and they hold firmly to their faith, believing that God is on their side as they walk through this heartbreaking loss."