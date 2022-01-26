Image Image Credit Drew Angerer/Contributor via Getty Images and Rebecca Noble/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jack Smith and Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Jan. 14), former special counsel Jack Smith released a comprehensive report detailing Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. As revealed by The Associated Press, Smith defended his decision to file criminal charges and stated there was ample evidence to secure a conviction if Trump wasn’t re-elected in 2024.

The document elaborated on the incoming head of state’s desperate attempts to cling to power after his loss to Joe Biden. It outlined his campaign against the Justice Department, involvement with fake electors in states that Biden won, and instigation of a violent mob at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The report also chronicled Trump’s rift with former Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to interfere with the certification of Biden’s victory. Smith stated that the billionaire politician expressed frustration with his second-in-command and made last-minute changes to his speech that directly targeted him.

AP further detailed how the report highlighted obstacles encountered during the investigation, such as Trump’s use of executive privilege to hinder witness testimonies and his internet influence, which was allegedly used regularly as an act of intimidation. “A fundamental component of Mr. Trump’s conduct underlying the charges in the election case was his pattern of using social media... to publicly attack and seek to influence state and federal officials, judges and election workers who refused to support false claims that the election had been stolen or who otherwise resisted complicity in Mr. Trump’s scheme,” it read.

The investigation faced significant legal setbacks, including a Supreme Court ruling that granted former presidents broad immunity from prosecution for official duties. As REVOLT previously reported, a federal injunction temporarily blocked the findings from being released. Despite these difficulties, Smith expressed pride in the overall commitment to justice. “I believe the fact that our team stood up for the rule of law matters,” he wrote. He also shut down claims that the inquiry was politically biased, labeling such allegations “laughable.”

It did not take long for Trump to respond on his Truth Social platform. “Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the political opponent of his ‘boss,’ crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another ‘report’ based on information that the unselect committee of political hacks and thugs ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED because it showed how totally innocent I was and how completely guilty Nancy Pelosi and others were,” he stated. “Jack is a lame-brain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the election, which I won in a landslide. THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!”