Key Takeaways

Ja Rule revealed on “Sherri” that his daughter Brittney Aitken is expecting her first child.

Brittney and Tevin Aitken’s Great Gatsby-themed wedding took place shortly after their September 2023 engagement.

Ja Rule plans to go by “Big Poppa,” a nickname inspired by The Notorious B.I.G.

Ja Rule just added a new title to his resume — grandpa.

During an appearance on “Sherri” this past Thursday (Oct. 16), the rap legend announced that his daughter, Brittney Aitken, is expecting her first child with her husband, Tevin Aitken. “I’m about to be a grandfather,” he said with a laugh. “That don’t even sound right.”

When host Sherri Shepherd asked how he found out, Ja Rule shared that Brittney surprised him and his wife, Aisha Atkins, in the sweetest way. “It was very cute the way she did it. She put the sonogram in a box and it was a card that said, ‘You’re now grandma and grandfather,’” he explained. “She said, ‘I got a gift for you guys.’ And we thought it was a real gift. I mean that is a real gift, don’t get me wrong!”

Ja Rule continued, “So, we go into the room ... We open it up and she got the camera on. You can see my expression, see me and wifey’s expression. And it was an amazing moment.”

Brittney also shared her pregnancy news on Instagram with a sweet photo carousel that included a childhood pic, her positive test, and a video of her parents’ reaction. “SURPRISE!!!!! This little bean is having a little bean. Holding this secret has been so hard but so worth it,” she wrote. “Momma and daddy can’t wait to meet you. I’ll post more when my belly gets bigger.”

Brittney and Tevin Aitken’s Great Gatsby-inspired wedding

This touching announcement comes just months after Brittney and Tevin tied the knot in a stunning Great Gatsby-inspired wedding. The couple got engaged back in September 2023.

Ja Rule already knows what he wants his grandchild to call him. “I think I’m going to steal my name from The Notorious B.I.G. Yeah. ‘I love it when they call me Big Poppa,’” the Queens native joked. Shepherd later surprised him with a custom cardigan embroidered with the nickname. “I love it,” he said proudly. “Big Poppa is in the building.”

The Half Past Dead star shares three children -- Brittney, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., and Jordan Atkins -- with Aisha. Two of them, Brittney and Jeffrey Jr., appeared alongside him on WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” in 2019.