On Tuesday (Feb. 27), Ja Rule hopped on Twitter to reveal that he was apparently denied entry into the United Kingdom ahead of his European tour with Mýa, Lloyd and Keri Hilson.

"I’m so devastated. I can’t believe the U.K. won’t let me in," he wrote on the platform. "I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together, only to be denied entry days before my shows. This is not fair to me or my fans. These venues are 85 percent sold and now I can’t come."

The NYC talent continued, "The U.K. is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records. In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison." Ja Rule also found himself in a new back and forth with 50 Cent over the issue. "Y’all love the goofy s**t," he tweeted about the conflict next to a laughing emoji.

Earlier today (Feb. 28), Ja Rule returned to Twitter to respond to supporters, one of whom asked why the rapper didn't check the country's rules well in advance. "My team made it clear to the promoter that I have a criminal record and can’t get in the country," he responded. "The promoter swore this wouldn’t be an issue. The promoter started selling tickets. Y'all love to blame the artist. GET YOUR REFUNDS!" As an additional consolation, he promised to add more dates to the international run in the future.

Ja Rule’s highly anticipated "The Sunrise Tour" was set to begin in March with all but one of the listed stops being within the U.K. It's unclear if the concert in Dublin, Ireland — the only city outside of that jurisdiction — was jeopardized along with the rest of the schedule.