Key Takeaways

Mercedes Wells says she was discharged from an Indiana hospital while in active labor and gave birth on the roadside minutes later.

The couple claims no doctor evaluated her during her six-hour hospital stay, only a nurse.

Their attorney is demanding a meeting with hospital officials to understand how this could happen.

Illinois couple Mercedes and Leon Wells are calling for accountability after alleging that Franciscan Health Crown Point Hospital in Indiana discharged Mercedes while she was in active labor, leading the couple to deliver their daughter on the side of the road. The couple discussed the incident in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday (Nov. 19), where they appeared with their newborn daughter, Alena, and their attorney, Cannon Lambert.

According to Mercedes, she spent approximately six hours at the hospital and was evaluated only by a nurse. She stated that her contractions were 10 minutes apart upon arrival and that the nurse told her she was three centimeters dilated. Wells said she was told she would be checked again and discharged if her labor did not progress. She recounted telling the nurse she felt close to giving birth.

Wells said her contractions intensified and became more frequent, but she claimed the nurse informed her again that her labor had not progressed and that she would notify the doctor before sending Wells home. She stated that she never saw a doctor during her visit.

Hospital officials react to the incident

Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Raymond Grady said in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday (Nov. 18) that the hospital is investigating the incident. Grady added that the hospital is reviewing available information and noted that patient privacy laws limit the details they can provide. He emphasized that the videos and narrative circulating online do not align with the organization’s stated values and mission.

As the couple drove away from the hospital, Mercedes told her husband she could not wait to reach another facility. Leon said he had to assist with the delivery in their car, describing the experience as frightening and unexpected. He said the couple is grateful that their daughter was born safely.

Lambert, the couple’s attorney, told ABC News they are seeking a meeting with hospital administrators to understand relevant protocols and procedures. He said they want to know how a patient who reported being in active labor could be discharged under the circumstances.