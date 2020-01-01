Image Image Credit Anadolu / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sonya Massey protest sign Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2024 death of Sonya Massey has become the catalyst for a new standard of law enforcement accountability. The mother of two was fatally shot inside her home by Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sean Patrick Grayson on July 6. Legislation named in her honor is awaiting a signature from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker following its passage in the state House.

Senate Bill 1953 was sponsored by Senator Doris Turner and Representative Kam Buckner and supported by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois Sheriff’s Association. It passed unanimously in the Senate previously. Attorneys for Sonya, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, said, “The passage of the Sonya Massey Bill is a powerful and overdue step forward in preventing tragedies like the one that took Sonya’s life. This legislation helps address the deep flaws in the law enforcement hiring process that allowed an officer with a disturbing pattern of misconduct to continue wearing a badge and carrying a weapon,” in a released statement.

The Sonya Massey Bill is personal, with far-reaching potential to protect others

Senator Turner told the media, "This is not just another tragedy in my district. This is one that’s very close, close to me... Sonya was not just a constituent or someone I knew casually... Sonya was a regular visitor to my home.” The 48th District representative noted that she was a friend of the Massey family.

Furthermore, she continued, “When we call for law enforcement, it’s never a good day and the expectation is that the responding officer will live up to the motto ‘protect and serve’,” the Senator expressed. “With the passage of Senate Bill 1953, I feel confident that going forward and over time, our communities and law enforcement will have built a trusting relationship, and I have kept my promise to my friend and Sonya’s mother.”

What will the legislation achieve?

1. A comprehensive review of prospective officers' past employment. It aims to ensure physical and psychological wellness for duty before an employment offer is made.

2. An expansion of the Sheriff’s Merit Boards and Sheriff’s Merit Commissions for counties with a population of at least 75,000.

How did a call to 911 result in Sonya Massey’s death?

Sonya called 911 to report a possible intruder at her residence located just outside of Springfield. Former Deputy Sean Grayson and his partner arrived at the home after midnight. She and Grayson had an exchange as she stood in the kitchen near a heated pot of water when he allegedly threatened to shoot her in the face. His weapon was fired shortly after.

An investigation into his actions determined that his use of force was not justified and he was terminated. It was later revealed that he worked for six departments between 2020 and 2023 when he joined Sangamon’s force. He had also accrued two DUIs and disciplinary files for behavioral issues and falsifying reports.

In July 2024, he was indicted on first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct charges, and is being held at Macon County Jail as he awaits trial. His legal team has since argued that he should be released from custody in the meantime, but the Illinois Supreme Court has not given them a decision yet.