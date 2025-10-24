Image Image Credit Win McNamee / Staff via Getty Images. Image Alt New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks outside the Walter E. Hoffman United States Courthouse following an arraignment hearing on October 24, 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

New York Attorney General Letitia James entered a not guilty plea to federal charges of bank fraud and false statements on Oct. 24.

She argues the indictment may be retaliation for her 2022 civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump.

The trial is scheduled for January 2026, and James has pledged to challenge what she calls a politicized justice system.

New York Attorney General Letitia James pleaded not guilty to federal charges, following a high-profile indictment that stems from what she claims is political retaliation by Donald Trump. She was indicted by a grand jury on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution on Oct. 9. A trial expected to last no more than two weeks is set to begin on Jan. 26. If convicted, she could face 30 years in prison and be fined $1 million for each charge.

She is accused of misrepresenting a Norfolk, Virginia, house, which she purchased in 2020 with a lower mortgage interest rate, as a secondary home and not an investment property. The indictment states that the home was rented to James’ great-niece and three children. Prosecutors spoke with the relative, who explained she did not have a lease and was allowed to live there rent-free. She further alleged that James helped to cover living expenses, according to ABC News. The lower mortgage rate reduced her 30-year loan payments by a reported $17,837.

The Democrat official has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. However, fighting to clear her name is only one of her motives amidst the ongoing legal battle. After the arraignment, she stood on the steps of the Norfolk courthouse and told the media, “There’s no fear today, no fear because I believe that justice will rain down like water, and righteousness like a mighty stream.” On X, she tweeted, “This isn’t about me. It’s about all of us. It’s about a justice system [that] has been weaponized. A justice system [that] has been used as a tool [for] revenge. My faith is strong. I have belief in the justice system and the rule of law.”

Letitia James says Donald Trump is seeking retribution with fraud case

The lawyer believes the trumped-up charges are the result of a 2022 civil fraud lawsuit she brought against Trump. She accused him of “engaging in years of financial fraud to enrich himself, his family and the Trump Organization.” Earlier in the month, James spoke out against the president, presumably targeting her as a political foe. “These charges are baseless, and the president’s own public statements make clear that his only goal is political retribution at any cost,” she explained in her public address. James also called the embattled Republican’s actions a “grave violation of our constitutional order."

Vice President JD Vance has publicly claimed that the indictments are “driven by law and not by politics.” The Trump administration has faced scrutiny over what many consider a revenge campaign against his adversaries. Along with James, former FBI Director James Comey and former national security adviser John Bolton have been indicted.