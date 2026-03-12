Image Image Credit Jonathan Daniel / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Prince Rogers Nelson, known simply as Prince, or The Artist Formerly Known as Prince, was a multi-talented musician, singer/songwriter, dancer, actor, film director, and cultural icon. As a self-taught musician, he played over 25 instruments and released 39 full-length studio albums before his untimely passing in 2016. Although he was one of the most sought-after and awarded artists in music history, he was also a man of very finite and purposeful words. He often spoke out about artistic freedom, ownership, and integrity, paving the way for a lot of the independence and defiance we see in today’s musical landscape. Check out our list of 10 iconic Prince quotes that show just how sharp, quick-witted, and even meme-able he was!

1. “Well, I can’t be played. A person trying to play me plays themselves.”

As one of Prince’s most famous quotes, this line speaks to the confidence Prince had about himself as a creator in the music industry and a human being. It's also a powerful statement about integrity, self-worth, and refusal to be taken advantage of, especially when you have pure intentions at heart.

2. “Albums still matter. Like books and Black lives, albums still matter.”

While presenting the nominees for Album of the Year at the 2015 Grammy Awards, Prince made this powerful statement emphasizing the importance of the full artistic expression artists deliver with their albums. He also connected music to the Black Lives Matter movement at a time when police brutality against Black people was finally getting the national, and even global, attention that it deserved. This timeless quote still resonates to this day.

3. “Don’t be fooled by the internet. It’s cool to get on the computer, but don’t let the computer get on you.”

Prince ironically said this in 1999 after he won the Yahoo Life Award for Best Online Single. As he often did, he used his speech to enlighten others, this time warning of the dangers of the World Wide Web. If only we all knew how ominous this warning actually was at the time, when the true scope of the internet hadn’t even grown to what it is today.

4. “It’s so cold, it keeps the bad people out.”

Minneapolis, Minnesota, was a crucial place in Prince’s life, from his upbringing to the musical epicenter-turned-museum at Paisley Park. When asked by Oprah why he still lived there, he stated that the cold weather keeps the “bad people” away. He may have been referring to bad-intentioned strangers or simply those trying to pressure him into a variety of business deals.

5. “You either are here to enlighten or discourage.”

Prince said this during an interview with MTV about the influence music has on listeners, especially the younger generation. He always created his music with integrity and challenged other artists to do the same. But he also made it clear that he wasn’t there to pass judgment on specific artists, leaving their intentions up to them instead of to his opinions.

6. “Everything you think is true.”

Accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006 at the 10th Annual Webby Awards, Prince delivered this iconic 5-word acceptance speech. As simply as he stated, Prince was great at delivering a message that left a lot open for interpretation. He was truly a philosopher at heart.

7. “To create something from nothing is one of the greatest feelings, and I would — I don’t know, I wish it upon everybody. It’s heaven.”

Prince often likened the act of creation to a heavenly experience. He saw inspiration as a gift from God and spoke about how divine it was. As one of the world’s most prolific creators, he was able to transmute inspiration into the tune of 39 studio albums before he died. Heavenly indeed.

8. “I am a musician... I go on stage and my microphone is ON.”

This quote was taken from an interview he did in 1998 with BET that featured another one of his most iconic quotes. Prince was known to be quite the jester from time to time, and this quote put his humor on full display. With the emphasis with which he said “ON” and the look he gave the camera, there was never a need to question his vocal ability or artistic integrity. Prince was as authentic as they came.

9. “There’s something about having people around you giving you support that is — it’s motivating, and once I got that support from people then I believed I could do anything.”

Prince often spoke about belief and how powerful it was as a tool for his success. As a genre and gender-defying artist, he often went against the norms of the music industry. As such, it’s easy to see how that support, especially in his earlier years, greatly motivated him.

10. “I’m under the assumption that things that you want in your life, you should give away. If you want more money, give it away; if you want more love, give it away; if you want more music, do the same.”

In 1999, while promoting his 23rd studio album on MTV’s “Total Request Live,” Prince shared this philosophy on giving and how it equated to the success he had in life and his music career. It’s a simple message and life mantra with mighty impact.