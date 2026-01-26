Image Image Credit Natasha Campos/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mýa Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mýa’s career spans major-label success and independent artistry, with each album marking a new chapter.

Several albums, including Sugar & Spice and K.I.S.S., were released first in Japan and remain hard to find on U.S. platforms.

Her later projects, like Smoove Jones and T.K.O., highlight her full control as an artist and executive.

Mýa’s album run reads like a real-time map of modern R&B: major-label launches, radio-era smash singles, a slick early-2000s peak, and then a hard pivot into independence when the industry shifted under everybody’s feet. Across eight studio projects, she keeps the through-line simple—crisp vocals, dancer-level precision, and songwriting that treats romance, confidence, and self-respect as the main plot, not filler.

What makes her discography especially interesting is how much of it reflects business choices. Early on, she worked inside the big-system machine (University/Interscope and A&M/Interscope). Later, she built Planet 9 into a home base and even leaned into Japan-first album rollouts—moves that let her keep releasing music on her own terms instead of waiting for a label calendar.

Below is Mýa’s studio-album catalog in chronological order, with the context that explains how each era happened and what to listen for. Notably, her discography does have a few streaming-era gaps —projects like Sugar & Spice and K.I.S.S. (both tied to Japan-first releases) still do not appear on many major U.S. platforms, a reminder that territory-specific licensing and older distribution deals can leave parts of an artist’s catalog unavailable long after the music originally dropped.

1. Mya

Mýa’s debut introduces her as a full-package new-school R&B lead: bright hooks, tight rhythms, and a voice that can flip from sweet to direct without losing control. The album delivered her early signature run — “It’s All About Me” (with Sisqó), “Movin’ On,” and “My First Night With You” — and it quickly proved she could sell albums, not just singles. It peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and earned platinum certification in the U.S.

2. Fear of Flying

On album two, she levels up the concept: growing pains, fame jitters, and relationship stress all show up as part of the same “learning to fly” storyline. The big breakthrough is “Case of the Ex,” but the project also built a full singles campaign with “The Best of Me” and “Free.” Commercially, it opened strong (Top 20 on the Billboard 200) and hit platinum in the U.S., with additional gold certifications abroad.

3. Moodring

Moodring plays like Mýa stepping into a sharper, more grown frame, with more atmosphere, more edge, and more confidence in the pacing. It’s also her highest-charting studio album in the U.S., peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and it went gold stateside. If you want the defining “early-2000s Mýa” sound, this is the center point: “My Love Is Like…Wo,” “Fallen,” and “Step” sit right at the intersection of pop polish and R&B grit.

4. Liberation

This album comes with the most “behind the curtain” context. Mýa began shaping a new project after Moodring and moved through label changes inside the Universal system, with earlier plans shifting along the way (including an in-progress album titled Control Freak). Liberation ultimately landed in 2007, and its rollout became part of the story — industry turbulence, leaks, and a moment that pushed her closer to full independence.

5. Sugar & Spice

If Liberation is the transition, Sugar & Spice is the reset button. Released exclusively in Japan, it’s explicitly tied to Mýa choosing a new lane: putting music out through her own Planet 9 imprint while working with Japanese label Manhattan Recordings. Sonically, it leans pop-forward and dance-pop at points, and it frames her as an artist building an international strategy, not chasing a U.S. radio formula. “Paradise” leads the project, and the concept centers on showing both her sweet and bolder sides.

6. K.I.S.S. (Keep It Sexy & Simple)

K.I.S.S. doubles down on the Japan-first model (Japan release first, then wider re-releases later) and highlights how hands-on she became as an executive producer — curating collaborators, shaping the sequencing, and steering the sound. The album stays grounded in R&B, but it pulls in other flavors from travel and cross-cultural sessions, including work tied to Jamaica and Japanese musicians. It reads like Mýa protecting her core identity while still experimenting with texture.

7. Smoove Jones

After a few years of EP projects, Mýa returned with a full studio album that leans hard into grown, late-night R&B, built around a throwback radio-show concept and released independently through Planet 9. She launched it on Feb. 14 (a deliberate Valentine’s Day move) and made it an Apple Music/iTunes exclusive at release, another sign she was building outside the old pipeline. The industry noticed: Smoove Jones earned a Best R&B Album nomination at the 59th Grammy Awards.

8. T.K.O. (The Knock Out)

T.K.O. arrived as a 20-year marker, and the music treats longevity as the flex. The album keeps her in contemporary R&B but still nods to the decades that shaped her ear, and it comes with a real singles run (“Ready for Whatever,” “You Got Me,” “Damage,” “Knock You Out,” and “Open”). She also taps DMV energy directly, opening with “Open” featuring GoldLink. Bottom line: this is veteran Mýa, still active, still steering the ship.