Back in July, Ice Spice unveiled her highly anticipated debut album, Y2K! — including its digital release — which featured 11 songs and contributions from Central Cee, Gunna and Travis Scott. Led by singles like “Think U the S**t (Fart),” “Gimmie A Light” and “Did It First,” the high-energy offering scored a top 20 placement on the Billboard 200 and landed on charts in countries like France, Canada and Nigeria.

Following a last-minute announcement, the Bronx emcee decided to gift her fans with an updated version of the project on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Y2K! : I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) arrived with five additional cuts, including the remix to “Popa” with Anuel AA and the NLE Choppa and DaBaby-assisted “Hannah Montana.” Rising Spanish talent Bb Trickz also made an appearance on a revision of “BB Belt.”

Over the summer, Ice Spice celebrated Y2K! with an international tour of the same name. During July and August, she touched stages and rocked out to packed audiences in North America and Europe.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the Like..? creator spoke on the concept behind her introductory LP, which was inspired by her mother. “Growing up, I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form,” she explained. “It’s duck nails. It’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner no matter where you go. So, thankfully, I had her as my inspo growing up. And of course ... the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else.”

The NYC frontwoman continued, “The crazy thing is, it wasn’t just a definitive moment, it was just this ongoing process of, ‘What should we name the album?’ And then I have a book full of pages of album names and different ideas, and I just really find the beauty in simplicity, and I was just like, ‘You know what? I want it to be short. I don’t want it to be this super long phrase.’”