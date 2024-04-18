Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite opening for Doja Cat’s “The Scarlet Tour” and making numerous festival appearances, fans have yet to see Ice Spice headline a trek of her own. However, that might change with the upcoming release of her debut album, Y2K, slated to drop this year.

During an interview with T Magazine on Thursday (April 18), the Bronx rapper fueled rumors about her possibly hitting the road again. When asked what she’s excited about, Ice responded, “Going on tour. I can’t wait to see my fans up close and personal and really interact with them — interacting with fans online can be a little overwhelming.”

She added, “All their profile pictures are of me. It feels like a bunch of me’s talking back: It’s weird, especially when it’s pictures I’ve never seen or don’t remember.”

Although she hasn’t formally announced a show run, Ice is billed for several fêtes this summer. The “In Ha Mood” hitmaker is expected to hit the stage for Coachella’s second weekend on Saturday (April 20). She’ll also be performing at the Open'er Festival, Openair Frauenfeld, Wireless Festival, and more in July.

Ice announced that she finished recording Y2K in March. Details on the project are currently scarce, with her only revealing that the title pays homage to her birth date, which marked the start of the new millennium. In January, she released “Think U The S**t (Fart)” alongside its visual companion.

The forthcoming album will serve as a follow-up to 2023’s Like..?, which contained smash hits like “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “Princess Diana.” The deluxe edition introduced a Nicki Minaj remix for the latter song as well as “Deli” and “How High?”

“When I was working on Like..?, I was stressed out because I had no idea how the next song was going to come out. Each time, I was like, ‘How am I going to make another song that’s good?’ But then it happened, and then it happened again and again,” Ice told T Magazine about life after putting the EP out. “So, after that, I was like, ‘OK, making music is really fun.’ As long as I’m having fun, it’s going to sound fun — and I’m going to be happy with it.”