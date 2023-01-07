Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt "Ice Cold: An Exhibition Of Hip-Hop Jewelry" at the American Museum of Natural History Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop, more than any other genre, has always been about aspirational living, and jewelry has long been one of the culture’s most significant forms of self-expression. Enter in "Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip Hop Jewelry" on view at the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) in New York City. It celebrates some of Hip Hop's most inventive, recognizable, and playful pieces spanning the genre’s first 50 years. Inspired by journalist Vikki Tobak’s book, “Ice Cold: A Hip Hop Jewelry History,” the exhibit features monumental designs from our favorite artists.

From Slick Rick’s infamous 5-foot-long yin-yang and hearts chain to T-Pain’s “BIG A** CHAIN,” weighing over 10 pounds and flooded with nearly 200 carats of diamonds, the display takes us on a journey of creativity and community through Hip Hop’s finest baubles. Get into this week’s “Kickin’ Facts” column below!

The showing opens with jewelry from none other than Slick Rick, the masterful storyteller who has always had a penchant for innovative and bold trinkets. Rick's grandiose and royal style is displayed in his costume jewelry crown piece by Tanya Jones of Lucki Crowns as well as in his legendary custom platinum-and-diamond eye patch designed by Jacob & Co. in 2012, with refinements made by Avianne & Co. in 2023.

Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC's necklace, featuring a 14-karat gold Adidas sneaker pendant on a gold rope chain, makes a statement and honors their 1986 hit song "My Adidas.” It was one of the first instances of immortalizing fashionable items through jewelry.

Next to it are pieces by ASAP Rocky, a younger-generation artist who is shifting Hip Hop bling in creative ways. His jewels include a white, green, purple, and blue diamond nameplate chain that spells out ASAP on a Cuban link as well as a multicolored, fully articulated LEGO minifigure pendant.

Rappers grew into businessmen and CEOs of their record labels in the late ‘90s/early 2000s, and they started designing chains that signified their crews and loyalty. Some of the iconic items in the exhibit include the Roc-A-Fella medallion, Fat Joe's oversized camouflage Terror Squad "TS" chain, and a white gold-and-diamond "QC" necklace from Kevin "Coach K" Lee, one-half of the Atlanta-based Quality Control Music.

A crowd favorite of the exhibit is Nipsey Hussle's "A$I" (All Money In) necklace by Mike Do of Seoul Jewelry, which represents the label the late rapper founded in 2010 and his entrepreneurial ideologies. The motto "All Money In, No Money Out" centers around his efforts to raise community efficiency and foster economic empowerment. Elsewhere, Nas' "QB" diamond-encrusted chain shines light on the Queensbridge Houses the MC grew up in, in Queens, New York, while DJ Khaled's "We The Best" necklace symbolizes the talent’s record label and one of his most catchworthy phrases.

Hip Hop's leading ladies are also represented in the exhibit through jewelry and portraiture, including one of Nicki Minaj's signature "Barbie" pendants, which features gold, diamonds, and Barbie-pink enamel. Pioneer MC Roxanne Shanté's ring -- a symbol of her status as the only female rapper of the influential Juice Crew collective -- is on display, in addition to Eve's Ruff Ryders necklace, and an opal and white-gold grill set made for Erykah Badu.

Additional photos of Missy Elliott, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Kash Doll, and MC Lyte also display the women of music's knack for impressive jewelry that rivals their male counterparts. As Hip Hop becomes dominated by women, more than ever before, it'll be interesting to see what pieces from female rappers grace the pages of an inevitable follow-up book and exhibition.

The display features many more pieces from all Hip Hop eras and artists. It showcases how the genre's superstars used jewelry to influence and reference high fashion, pop culture, socioeconomic issues, ideologies, and more! The exhibit is a resounding labor of love and a continued celebration of Hip Hop's 50th anniversary. "Ice Cold: An Exhibition Of Hip Hop Jewelry" was made possible by guest co-curators Tobak, Coach K and Karam Gill, who is the creative director and filmmaker behind 2021 docuseries “ICE COLD.”

Special thanks also goes to the exhibition’s advisory board, including Senior Advisor Slick Rick; Roc Nation’s LENNY S.; Victory Patch Foundation co-founder Mandy Aragones; scholar, author and professor Tanisha Ford; jewelry designer Alex Moss; and author and TV/radio host Bevy Smith.

"Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip Hop Jewelry" is now open at the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) in NYC until Jan. 5, 2025. More details can be found at the official AMNH website.